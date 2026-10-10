EXCLUSIVE: Daisy De La Hoya Credits Corey Feldman with Saving Her Life
Oct. 10 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Rock of Love alum Daisy De La Hoya was hitting rock bottom until longtime pal Corey Feldman came to her rescue.
The 42-year-old actress credits Feldman, 55, with pulling her from the abyss just when her life was spiraling out of control from drugs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Corey Feldman ‘Saved’ Her From Addiction Spiral
"I have suffered from addiction and I was in a situation where my addiction got very bad," she said. "I was being evicted and some really good friends of mine helped me" – especially Feldman, her pal for nearly two decades.
"I'm very close with Corey Feldman – he's, like, my best friend," she said. "I love him to death and he saved my life."
Deteriorating De La Hoya was living in Las Vegas when Corey realized just how much hot water she was in. She says he sprang into action and helped her leave Nevada to seek treatment in California.
He "picked me up and, you know, helped me save my dog – took my dog in," she recalled, adding that she has now been sober since early 2024. "He just got my stuff... and put me back in California."
Sobriety Came at a Steep Price
But she admited getting sober came at a steep price, including losing her home and wrecking her relationships.
"I was homeless – like, legitimately homeless – and I spent all the time in shelters. I was assaulted," De La Hoya shared.
Former child star Feldman has been open about his own battle with hard drugs as he struggled with the demands of growing up in Hollywood.
"I'm not happy or proud of myself for what happened but I'm so grateful that I have recovered and I'm here today and my journey is still in recovery," said De La Hoya.