EXCLUSIVE: Daisy De La Hoya Credits Corey Feldman with Saving Her Life

"I have suffered from addiction and I was in a situation where my addiction got very bad," she said. "I was being evicted and some really good friends of mine helped me" – especially Feldman, her pal for nearly two decades.

"I'm very close with Corey Feldman – he's, like, my best friend," she said. "I love him to death and he saved my life."

Deteriorating De La Hoya was living in Las Vegas when Corey realized just how much hot water she was in. She says he sprang into action and helped her leave Nevada to seek treatment in California.

He "picked me up and, you know, helped me save my dog – took my dog in," she recalled, adding that she has now been sober since early 2024. "He just got my stuff... and put me back in California."