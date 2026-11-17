South Carolina Dad Who Allegedly Buried Baby Son Alive Claimed He Wanted to 'Be a Family' With Child's Mother in Eerie Text Message Before Incident
Nov. 17 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
The South Carolina man who allegedly buried his baby son alive sent an unsettling text to the child's mother beforehand, RadarOnline.com can report.
On November 9, 11-month-old Koah Sharp was visiting with his father, Michael Comer, who lived with his own mother, Patricia, at the time.
Officers Found Baby 'Clinging to Life' Underground
Comer left with Koah, telling his mother he was visiting his father's place. Hours passed, and a concerned Patricia called Comer's father to see if the two were there. However, the older man claimed the two had left hours prior.
Patricia called 911 and reported her son and grandson missing before telling Koah's mother, Dezarae Sharp, about what had happened. After a terrifying 24 hours and the efforts of 100 officers, the baby was found buried a foot underground. He was in a dog crate covered in a dirty towel.
Miraculously, he was alive and crying. Deputy Jay Koon told the press that he was "clinging to life."
Pediatrician Dr. Deborah Greenhouse explained how Koah likely survived being buried alive for roughly a day.
“It was getting cooler, so that soil was cooler. So, he wasn’t going to overheat as fast…His metabolism probably slowed down somewhat, which meant that he wasn’t moving as much oxygen in and out,” Greenhouse told WIS 10.
The 11-month-old was taken to a hospital and was able to go home a day later.
His father was found drunk and hiding in a nearby building. The 25-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder, unlawful conduct toward a child, custodial interference and burglary.
According to Detective Tyler Douglas, who spoke with the judge presiding over the case, Michael didn't display any remorse for allegedly burying his child alive.
Jealousy Over Ex's Pregnancy
The parents' relationship became tense when Comer discovered Dezarae was pregnant by another man. He allegedly expressed "growing jealousy and frustration over custody of Koah."
Prior to the incident, the pair reportedly had an emotionally-charged conversation about that topic exactly.
"U threatened it, u the one that wants to take him… I said what I mean. Plz stop texting me," the mother texted Michael weeks before the alleged attempted murder of Koah.
Chilling Text Messages Revealed
"I don’t want to take him. I want us to be a family," he reportedly replied. "I got toooo heated about the situation so I get not speaking to me anymore… I want to be a family with real trust."
Now, the 25-year-old sits in jail for nearly killing the son he claimed that he wanted to be a family with.
Days after Koah was found, Dezarae is haunted by the idea that her son's father could do what he did.
"I can’t believe it still," she told The New York Times. "It’s something you would see in a movie. It’s something you would see on TV. And the fact that it happened to (Koah) — I don’t know."
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Suspect's Past Domestic Violence Conviction
The mother also detailed a violent interaction with Comer – but their relationship didn't start out toxic.
The two had been friends since childhood and began dating in August 2024. Comer had even "tried to protect" her in the past. Their son was later born in December 2025, and Dezarae said he was "nervous but excited" for fatherhood. Despite the nerves, parenthood reportedly went well for the couple until May 2026.
At one point, Dezarae found adult images on her boyfriend's phone, and she confronted him about them. In response, she said he "tripped and kicked" her and pushed her "against a dryer" while she held their then-6-month-old.