Comer left with Koah, telling his mother he was visiting his father's place. Hours passed, and a concerned Patricia called Comer's father to see if the two were there. However, the older man claimed the two had left hours prior.

Patricia called 911 and reported her son and grandson missing before telling Koah's mother, Dezarae Sharp, about what had happened. After a terrifying 24 hours and the efforts of 100 officers, the baby was found buried a foot underground. He was in a dog crate covered in a dirty towel.

Miraculously, he was alive and crying. Deputy Jay Koon told the press that he was "clinging to life."

Pediatrician Dr. Deborah Greenhouse explained how Koah likely survived being buried alive for roughly a day.

“It was getting cooler, so that soil was cooler. So, he wasn’t going to overheat as fast…His metabolism probably slowed down somewhat, which meant that he wasn’t moving as much oxygen in and out,” Greenhouse told WIS 10.

The 11-month-old was taken to a hospital and was able to go home a day later.

His father was found drunk and hiding in a nearby building. The 25-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder, unlawful conduct toward a child, custodial interference and burglary.

According to Detective Tyler Douglas, who spoke with the judge presiding over the case, Michael didn't display any remorse for allegedly burying his child alive.