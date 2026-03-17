EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Erivo Gets a Wicked Bashing From Critics After Line Prompter Is Spotted at Her $225-Per-Ticket 'Dracula' Show

Powerhouse vocalist Cynthia Erivo – who won raves for her turn as Elphaba in the Wicked flicks – is facing backlash after London theatregoers spotted a visible teleprompter during her one-woman Dracula stage show, where premium seats run as high as $225, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It pulled me right out of it," one attendee said. "When you're paying top-tier prices, you expect every word memorized."