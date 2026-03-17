EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Erivo Gets a Wicked Bashing From Critics After Line Prompter Is Spotted at Her $225-Per-Ticket 'Dracula' Show
March 17 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Powerhouse vocalist Cynthia Erivo – who won raves for her turn as Elphaba in the Wicked flicks – is facing backlash after London theatregoers spotted a visible teleprompter during her one-woman Dracula stage show, where premium seats run as high as $225, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It pulled me right out of it," one attendee said. "When you're paying top-tier prices, you expect every word memorized."
Theater Purists Slam Erivo's Format
Erivo's solo format is undeniably grueling – carrying a full gothic epic alone onstage night after night is no small feat.
Still, theater traditionalists say the city's famed West End plays by certain rules.
Another patron said sharply: "It's live theater. Memorization is part of the craft."
Insiders Say Teleprompter Is Safety Net, Not Crutch for Erivo
Production insiders, however, said the outrage is overblown.
One source said: "A teleprompter is a safety net, not a crutch."