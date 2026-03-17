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Home > Exclusives > Cynthia Erivo
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EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Erivo Gets a Wicked Bashing From Critics After Line Prompter Is Spotted at Her $225-Per-Ticket 'Dracula' Show

Cynthia Erivo has been facing criticism after a prompter was spotted during her $225-per-ticket 'Dracula' show.
Source: MEGA

Cynthia Erivo has been facing criticism after a prompter was spotted during her $225-per-ticket 'Dracula' show.

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March 17 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Powerhouse vocalist Cynthia Erivo – who won raves for her turn as Elphaba in the Wicked flicks – is facing backlash after London theatregoers spotted a visible teleprompter during her one-woman Dracula stage show, where premium seats run as high as $225, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It pulled me right out of it," one attendee said. "When you're paying top-tier prices, you expect every word memorized."

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Theater Purists Slam Erivo's Format

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'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo faced backlash after a teleprompter was spotted during her 'Dracula' stage show.
Source: MEGA

'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo faced backlash after a teleprompter was spotted during her 'Dracula' stage show.

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Erivo's solo format is undeniably grueling – carrying a full gothic epic alone onstage night after night is no small feat.

Still, theater traditionalists say the city's famed West End plays by certain rules.

Another patron said sharply: "It's live theater. Memorization is part of the craft."

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Insiders Say Teleprompter Is Safety Net, Not Crutch for Erivo

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West End theatergoers criticized Erivo's 'Dracula' performance, saying memorization is part of live theater.
Source: MEGA

West End theatergoers criticized Erivo's 'Dracula' performance, saying memorization is part of live theater.

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Production insiders, however, said the outrage is overblown.

One source said: "A teleprompter is a safety net, not a crutch."

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