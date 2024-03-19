Cyndi Lauper's Son Sued for $2 Million, Accused of Threatening to Shoot Nurse in the Head

Cyndi Lauper's son can't stay out of trouble. Declyn Lauper, 26, is being sued for $2 million by a registered nurse, who claims the singer's only child threatened to shoot him in the head while he was administering an at-home IV, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. In the lawsuit obtained by this outlet, Ruzdija Basuljevic claimed he reported to Declyn's New York City residence on December 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 PM to begin the treatment.

Source: MEGA Declyn Lauper is being sued for $2 million by a registered nurse, who claimed Cyndi's son allegedly threatened to shoot him in the head.

Upon entering the apartment, the nurse said he "observed the presence of marijuana and drug paraphernalia." Basuljevic claimed about 45 minutes later, Cyndi's son sat down and instructed him "not to administer the IV" in his left arm. After taking Declyn's viral signs, Basuljevic said he prepped Lauper's right arm and "attempted to insert the catheter" when all hell allegedly broke loose.

According to the nurse, Declyn shouted, "[r]emove the IV, I don't want it in, it doesn't feel good, you don't know what the f--- you are doing, fishing around and s--- for my veins, what is this your first time doing this s---." Basuljevic said he removed the IV but the nepo baby's alleged berating didn't stop there. The medical professional claimed Declyn continued to "behave in an erratic and aggressive manner," and even allegedly threatened the nurse's life.

Source: MEGA The nurse said he was hired to administer an IV at Declyn's home in December 2023.

"Defendant shouted at Plaintiff, '[y]ou tried to puncture to get into my veins, I m going to shoot you in your head, are you f----- crazy, you are f----- with my life,'" the lawsuit read. Basuljevic claimed that Cydni's son continued to threaten to shoot him, allegedly stating, "[i]f you do not leave right now I am going to f------ shoot you, I am going to grab my 9 and shoot you, you better leave now."

The nurse said he was "terrified that Defendant was going to carry through on his threat" so he quickly gathered his supplies and headed out the door. Basuljevic said Declyn's alleged threats mixed with his history of violence and guns caused him to believe "that harm and offensive bodily contact was imminent." He even dragged Declyn's recent arrest into the lawsuit.

Source: MEGA Declyn's recent gun arrest was also mentioned in the lawsuit.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Cyndi's son was taken into custody and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm last month after he was apprehended near a shooting. A loaded Glock with seven bullets in its magazine was found in Declyn's fanny pack. The complaint alleged the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun singer's son possessed the weapon “with intent to use it unlawfully against another." Basuljevic insisted that Declyn's arrest further proved his fears were valid.

Source: MEGA He's seeking $2 million in punitive damages from Cydni's son.

The nurse said he's suffered "severe emotional distress" and has sought medical treatment for "anxiety, fear, and depression" as a direct result of the alleged incident. Basuljevic added that he was "unable to work for several months based on the debilitating fear and anxiety" that resulted from Declyn's alleged actions. He's seeking $2 million in punitive damages from Cydni's son. RadarOnline.com has reached out to the singer's team for comment.

