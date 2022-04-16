'Cruel Intentions' Actor Ryan Phillippe Parties With Mystery Women At Coachella Years After Settling Ex Girlfriend's Alleged Assault Lawsuit

In a deposition with Hewitt’s lawyers in 2019, the actor said, "You know, this was an impasse. Nothing was changing. And she was refusing to leave until she got into the bedroom.”

"At one point, I thought that I was going to try to remove her from the premises and set her outside and close the door. Because I didn’t know what else to do."

He continued to tell her lawyers, "At that point, it hadn’t occurred to me to call the cops. I’m a famous person. I didn’t want to bring that kind of attention to me and my house. And so, I attempted to pick her up like a baby. Carrying. Like a child. With one arm under the back and one arm under the legs."

He claimed that she was flailing which led to both of them falling down the flight of stairs.