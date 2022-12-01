Crucial Evidence: Idaho Police Refuse to Release 911 Tapes and Public Records In University Students' Murders

Police trying to hunt down the butcher who slaughtered four University of Idaho students are blocking the public release of the 911 tapes because they say it will “interfere” with the stalled investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

For weeks, investigators have remained tight-lipped since coeds Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and friends, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were brutally killed with a Rambo-style knife on November 13th inside an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

Investigators think the victims were killed around 3 AM but authorities were alerted later that morning after surviving housemates Dylan Mortensen, and Bethany Funke woke up and summoned other students to the home before one of them called 911 to report an “unconscious person.”