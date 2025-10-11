Criss Angel Splits From 'Narcissist' Wife Again — as She Denies Cheating on the Vegas Magician With a Rock Star

Angel, 57, who has headlined major illusion shows in Las Vegas for decades, posted a striking message on Instagram referring to a "narcissist" who had "destroyed a beautiful family in pursuit of another man."

Magician Criss Angel and his wife, Shaunyl Benson, have ended their 13-year relationship. Both took to social media on Friday to confirm the breakup and share emotional messages about their split, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Vegas magician's post , written in white text on a black background, read: "Today I stopped following a narcissist – somebody who destroyed a beautiful family in pursuit of another man. Please Do NOT support someone who has damaged the lives of beautiful children and everyone around them. Thank you all for your love and support during this very difficult time. Loyally yours, Xcriss."

Angel and Benson's relationship has been a turbulent one. The couple married in February 2015 after three years of dating but reportedly divorced soon after. In 2023, Angel proposed to her again. At the time, Benson posted a heartfelt message calling it "a forever promise from my ex-husband/current boyfriend/future husband," celebrating their "wild ride over the last almost 11 years."

The illusionist and Benson, 34, share three children: Johnny, 11, Xristos Yanni, six, and Illusia, three. Their eldest, Johnny, previously battled B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia but has been cancer-free since January 2022. Reflecting on that difficult period, Angel told Extra that the hardest part of his son's illness was "seeing my kid, you know, going through hell. Not understanding what was going on."

Following Angel's recent post, Benson responded with a video, saying that "someone is trying to defame" her and confirming she had ended a "13-year relationship." She also reshared Angel's post and addressed rumors of infidelity, admitting she had "sent a message to a rock star" when she was feeling lonely but insisted that "he did not answer back."

In recent months, Benson has used her social media to reflect on personal struggles and self-empowerment. In September, she wrote about "LIES" being a form of "black magic", explaining that "if you're telling lies, you're actually trying to manipulate somebody else's reality." She also posted, "When they come to burn you down but they forget that you come doused in gasoline. I dare you to light the match, because the fire will only help me rise."