Rising Latin Star and Former Model Fede Dorcaz Tragically Shot Dead in Mexico City at 29 Just Days Before Dance Show Debut
Oct. 11 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Argentine singer and former model Fede Dorcaz has died at the age of 29 after being shot in Mexico City, RadarOnline.com can report.
The rising Latin pop star was reportedly the victim of an attempted robbery on Thursday, October 9, as he was driving home from rehearsals for the Mexican version of Strictly Come Dancing.
Mexico City Shooting
According to the Mexico City Secretariat of Public Safety, Dorcaz was shot in the neck and died instantly while trying to exit a ring road. Authorities said they are searching for four men who fled the scene on two motorcycles. CCTV footage from the area is being analyzed to identify the suspects, but no arrests have yet been made.
Dorcaz had been scheduled to appear on Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy ("Stars Dance Today"), the Mexican equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing. His death occurred just days before the show's new season was set to air.
The entertainment program confirmed the tragic news with a statement on its official Instagram page: "The HOY family mourns the sad passing of our friend and colleague, Fede Dorcaz. We share in the grief felt by his entire family, his parents and his girlfriend, Mariana Avila. Mariana and Fede were one of the couples scheduled to appear in the new season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy. Fede leaves a huge void in our team. His memory and his passion will continue to inspire us forever. Rest in peace, Fede Dorcaz."
Family Reacts
The social media channel ¡Siéntese Quien Pueda! also shared a heartfelt message honoring the late artist: "Fede left us too soon, but his talent, charisma, and passion will live on forever in our memories and music."
Dorcaz's girlfriend, Venezuelan YouTuber Mariana Avila, expressed her grief on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "You loved Mexico with all your being, just as everyone who knew you loved you."
Dorcaz's Journey
Born in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Dorcaz had moved to Mexico only two years ago. His participation in the dance competition was to be his first major television project in the country. Before his untimely death, he had been gaining international recognition for his music, with Rolling Stone describing him as a "rising Latin star ready to redefine global Latin pop."
Among his most popular hits were Cara Bonita ("Pretty Face"), which earned widespread acclaim across Latin America and beyond.
Dorcaz's passing has sent shockwaves through the Latin music and entertainment community, cutting short the life and career of a performer celebrated for his talent and passion.