Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity Death

Rising Latin Star and Former Model Fede Dorcaz Tragically Shot Dead in Mexico City at 29 Just Days Before Dance Show Debut

rising latin star fede dorcaz shot dead mexico city dance show
Source: Instagram

Fede Dorcaz was shot dead in Mexico City on October 9 in what authorities believe was an attempted robbery.

Profile Image

Oct. 11 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Argentine singer and former model Fede Dorcaz has died at the age of 29 after being shot in Mexico City, RadarOnline.com can report.

The rising Latin pop star was reportedly the victim of an attempted robbery on Thursday, October 9, as he was driving home from rehearsals for the Mexican version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mexico City Shooting

rising latin star fede dorcaz shot dead mexico city dance show
Source: X/@AlexSanchezMx

Dorcaz was driving home after rehearsals for the Mexican version of 'Strictly Come Dancing' when he was shot in the neck.

According to the Mexico City Secretariat of Public Safety, Dorcaz was shot in the neck and died instantly while trying to exit a ring road. Authorities said they are searching for four men who fled the scene on two motorcycles. CCTV footage from the area is being analyzed to identify the suspects, but no arrests have yet been made.

Dorcaz had been scheduled to appear on Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy ("Stars Dance Today"), the Mexican equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing. His death occurred just days before the show's new season was set to air.

The entertainment program confirmed the tragic news with a statement on its official Instagram page: "The HOY family mourns the sad passing of our friend and colleague, Fede Dorcaz. We share in the grief felt by his entire family, his parents and his girlfriend, Mariana Avila. Mariana and Fede were one of the couples scheduled to appear in the new season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy. Fede leaves a huge void in our team. His memory and his passion will continue to inspire us forever. Rest in peace, Fede Dorcaz."

Article continues below advertisement

Family Reacts

rising latin star fede dorcaz shot dead mexico city dance show
Source: X/@AlexSanchezMx

Dorcaz died instantly at the scene.

The social media channel ¡Siéntese Quien Pueda! also shared a heartfelt message honoring the late artist: "Fede left us too soon, but his talent, charisma, and passion will live on forever in our memories and music."

Dorcaz's girlfriend, Venezuelan YouTuber Mariana Avila, expressed her grief on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "You loved Mexico with all your being, just as everyone who knew you loved you."

Dorcaz's Journey

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, 28, Hospitalized in Radical German Clinic to Undergo Therapy to Cure Ultra-rare Disease

Photo of Mark Sanchez

What Happened During Mark Sanchez's Stabbing Incident?: All the Details After the Former NFL Star Was Left With Knife Wounds Following Bloody Confrontation

rising latin star fede dorcaz shot dead mexico city dance show
Source: Instagram

Authorities are searching for four men who fled on two motorcycles.

Born in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Dorcaz had moved to Mexico only two years ago. His participation in the dance competition was to be his first major television project in the country. Before his untimely death, he had been gaining international recognition for his music, with Rolling Stone describing him as a "rising Latin star ready to redefine global Latin pop."

Among his most popular hits were Cara Bonita ("Pretty Face"), which earned widespread acclaim across Latin America and beyond.

Dorcaz's passing has sent shockwaves through the Latin music and entertainment community, cutting short the life and career of a performer celebrated for his talent and passion.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.