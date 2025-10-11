Rising Latin Star and Former Model Fede Dorcaz Tragically Shot Dead in Mexico City at 29 Just Days Before Dance Show Debut

According to the Mexico City Secretariat of Public Safety, Dorcaz was shot in the neck and died instantly while trying to exit a ring road. Authorities said they are searching for four men who fled the scene on two motorcycles. CCTV footage from the area is being analyzed to identify the suspects, but no arrests have yet been made.

Dorcaz had been scheduled to appear on Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy ("Stars Dance Today"), the Mexican equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing. His death occurred just days before the show's new season was set to air.

The entertainment program confirmed the tragic news with a statement on its official Instagram page: "The HOY family mourns the sad passing of our friend and colleague, Fede Dorcaz. We share in the grief felt by his entire family, his parents and his girlfriend, Mariana Avila. Mariana and Fede were one of the couples scheduled to appear in the new season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy. Fede leaves a huge void in our team. His memory and his passion will continue to inspire us forever. Rest in peace, Fede Dorcaz."