'Creepy' Footage of Katy Perry Groping Justin Bieber and Kissing 14-Year-Old Fan on Stage Resurfaces Amid Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Claims
April 21 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
A "creepy" clip of Katy Perry allegedly groping Justin Bieber has resurfaced as the singer fights sexual assault claims made against her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The footage of Perry, 41, and a then 18-year-old Bieber is once against circulating online and has been heavily discussed by fans in light of allegations made against Perry made by Aussie actress Ruby Rose, who claims she was assaulted in 2010.
'Sorry Selena!'
The viral footage, believed to be from a 2012 appearance at Capital FM's Summertime Ball in London, shows Perry appearing to place her hand on Bieber's backside while playfully mouthing "Sorry Selena" toward the camera – a reference to Selena Gomez, who was dating Bieber at the time.
The footage follows another resurfaced clip shows Perry interacting with a teenage fan during her set.
In the video, the fan introduces himself as Robert as Perry asks him a series of questions, including: "Are you nervous?" and "Staying in school?" After he responds that he is, she tells him: "That’s good, you’re going to be really, really popular on Monday."
Captured on Camera
The moment continues as Perry asks: "This is going to be awkward in front of your father (in the audience). Have you ever been kissed?" After Robert shakes his head no, she leans in to kiss him on the lips while the crowd reacts.
The clip shows the teen appearing hesitant and pulling back, avoiding the kiss. Perry keeps the interaction going, telling him, "Honey, you might be too young to understand this, but when a woman kisses you, you gotta kiss her back."
Robert then approaches and gives her a quick kiss on the cheek, with Perry playfully turning her face to try to kiss him again.
The resurfaced interaction has since become part of the broader online discussion surrounding the singer.
Battling Sexual Assault Allegations
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Several users blasted Perry, with one writing: "She has always been grabby in the past, probably thinking it was cool and hot. It wasn’t and still isn’t. She’s creepy and gross."
Another added: "How embarrassing," while a third declared, "Career ending or it should be!"
Some comments took an even harsher tone, with one person writing: "She is sickening and needs to go. This should be the last nail in her coffin. She is abusive," while another claimed, "Oh, I think everyone would like to see her taken down. Silenced."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Orange Is the New Black actress made her allegations while replying to an online Complex article about Perry's reaction to Bieber's set at Coachella.
"Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s–t what she thinks," Rose claimed in the now-deleted Threads posts.
"She saw me 'resting' on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," she alleged. "After it I threw up on her, I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my U.S. visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person."
Perry's rep denied Rose's claims, saying: "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies."
"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."