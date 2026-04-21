'Creepy' Footage of Katy Perry Groping Justin Bieber and Kissing 14-Year-Old Fan on Stage Resurfaces Amid Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Claims

The footage of Perry, 41, and a then 18-year-old Bieber is once against circulating online and has been heavily discussed by fans in light of allegations made against Perry made by Aussie actress Ruby Rose , who claims she was assaulted in 2010.

A "creepy" clip of Katy Perry allegedly groping Justin Bieber has resurfaced as the singer fights sexual assault claims made against her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the video, the fan introduces himself as Robert as Perry asks him a series of questions, including: "Are you nervous?" and "Staying in school?" After he responds that he is, she tells him: "That’s good, you’re going to be really, really popular on Monday."

The footage follows another resurfaced clip shows Perry interacting with a teenage fan during her set.

The viral footage, believed to be from a 2012 appearance at Capital FM's Summertime Ball in London , shows Perry appearing to place her hand on Bieber's backside while playfully mouthing "Sorry Selena" toward the camera – a reference to Selena Gomez , who was dating Bieber at the time.

Old footage of 28 year old Katy Perry SA’ing 18 year old Justin Bieber while mouthing “Sorry Selena” & forcefully kissing a 14 year old fan after bringing him on stage is resurfacing amid allegations of actress Ruby Rose accusing her of SA’ing her at a club over a decade ago 😳 pic.twitter.com/WGsyBFFp7q

The moment continues as Perry asks: "This is going to be awkward in front of your father (in the audience). Have you ever been kissed?" After Robert shakes his head no, she leans in to kiss him on the lips while the crowd reacts.

The clip shows the teen appearing hesitant and pulling back, avoiding the kiss. Perry keeps the interaction going, telling him, "Honey, you might be too young to understand this, but when a woman kisses you, you gotta kiss her back."

Robert then approaches and gives her a quick kiss on the cheek, with Perry playfully turning her face to try to kiss him again.

The resurfaced interaction has since become part of the broader online discussion surrounding the singer.