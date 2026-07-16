EXCLUSIVE: Courteney Cox Was Friend-Zoned by Lover for Years — Pals Claim Sitcom Star's Rocker Ex 'Spent Most of Their Time With One Foot Out of the Door'

The Friends alum, 62, and the Snow Patrol songwriter, 49, split late last year, insiders said, and he's already hooked up with a new squeeze.

Courteney Cox is licking her wounds after rocker Johnny McDaid snuffed out their 10-year romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"For so long, everyone told Courteney that Johnny was a free spirit who had one foot out the door the whole time they were together," shared a source.

"But she stuck around hoping that he'd step up to the plate. That never happened, so naturally she's feeling pretty demoralized – especially as he's moved on with someone new."

The couple started dating in 2013 and got engaged the following year, but split in 2015, with Cox revealing McDaid dumped her during a therapy session.

"We went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries, what we could and couldn't accept about each other," recalled Courteney, who shares daughter Coco, 22, with ex-hubby David Arquette. "Instead, he just broke up – within the first minute. And I was like, 'What?' I was so shocked."