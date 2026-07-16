EXCLUSIVE: Courteney Cox Was Friend-Zoned by Lover for Years — Pals Claim Sitcom Star's Rocker Ex 'Spent Most of Their Time With One Foot Out of the Door'
July 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Courteney Cox is licking her wounds after rocker Johnny McDaid snuffed out their 10-year romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Friends alum, 62, and the Snow Patrol songwriter, 49, split late last year, insiders said, and he's already hooked up with a new squeeze.
Courteney Blindsided by Painful Split
"For so long, everyone told Courteney that Johnny was a free spirit who had one foot out the door the whole time they were together," shared a source.
"But she stuck around hoping that he'd step up to the plate. That never happened, so naturally she's feeling pretty demoralized – especially as he's moved on with someone new."
The couple started dating in 2013 and got engaged the following year, but split in 2015, with Cox revealing McDaid dumped her during a therapy session.
"We went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries, what we could and couldn't accept about each other," recalled Courteney, who shares daughter Coco, 22, with ex-hubby David Arquette. "Instead, he just broke up – within the first minute. And I was like, 'What?' I was so shocked."
Johnny Grew Bored of Romance
The two reconciled in 2016 and Cox begged McDaid to continue counseling, but he refused, said a source.
Despite that, they stayed together and split their time between the U.S. and the U.K., where Northern Ireland-born McDaid is mostly based in London, sources said.
But coming to L.A. "seemed like a chore" for him, shared a source. "To Courteney's credit, she tried everything, but Johnny just got bored of their arrangement over time.
Johnny Insists Romance Is Over
"Late last year, he decided to throw in the towel, privately admitting that the spark had gone and he wanted to draw a line so they could both move on.
"Of course, they've been here before and some people are saying never say never in terms of a reunion. But Johnny insists he's 100 percent done, and Courteney has been forced to accept that.
"She wants to stay friends but it's tough after wasting a decade on a guy who's flaked on her time and again. But she's doing her best to stay positive and power through the pain."