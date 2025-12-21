'The Truth Has Been Distorted': Corey Feldman Denies Accusing Late Corey Haim of Sexual Assault in Apple TV Documentary

In a recent statement, Feldman's legal team said a new Apple TV documentary, Corey Feldman vs. The World, mischaracterized Feldman's recollection of events involving Haim, who died in 2010 at age 38.

"Mr. Feldman did not have any involvement in the documentary Corey Feldman vs The World. The producers of the film made the film without Mr. Feldman's knowledge and obtained the footage through dishonest means," the statement read.

"Mr. Feldman is investigating the source of the footage, the producer's claimed rights to it, and the role of his name, image and likeness," the statement continued. "Mr. Feldman plans to pursue all legal options available to him once his investigation is complete."