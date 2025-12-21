Your tip
'The Truth Has Been Distorted': Corey Feldman Denies Accusing Late Corey Haim of Sexual Assault in Apple TV Documentary

Composite photo of Corey Feldman and Corey Haim
Source: MEGA

Corey Feldman is denying claims that he accused late actor Corey Haim of physically molesting him.

Profile Image

Dec. 21 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Corey Feldman has pushed back against claims that he accused his late friend and fellow child star Corey Haim of molesting him, saying recent coverage has distorted both his words and the context in which they were made, RadarOnline.com can report.

Feldman Documentary

corey feldman denies accusing late haim sexual assault
Source: MEGA

Feldman’s legal team says a new Apple TV documentary mischaracterized his words and distorted the context of his statements.

In a recent statement, Feldman's legal team said a new Apple TV documentary, Corey Feldman vs. The World, mischaracterized Feldman's recollection of events involving Haim, who died in 2010 at age 38.

"Mr. Feldman did not have any involvement in the documentary Corey Feldman vs The World. The producers of the film made the film without Mr. Feldman's knowledge and obtained the footage through dishonest means," the statement read.

"Mr. Feldman is investigating the source of the footage, the producer's claimed rights to it, and the role of his name, image and likeness," the statement continued. "Mr. Feldman plans to pursue all legal options available to him once his investigation is complete."

Feldman and Haim

corey feldman denies accusing late haim sexual assault
Source: MEGA

The statement claims Feldman had no involvement in the documentary.

The statement further emphasized that while Feldman, 54, has said Haim made advances toward him, he did not accuse Haim of sexual assault.

"Any article regarding the purported comment that Mr. Feldman claims Corey Haim 'molested' him is a sensationalized mischaracterization of the statements made in the film," the statement said. "Mr. Feldman's statement was that during the filming of The Lost Boys, Mr. Haim sought to 'mess around' with Mr. Feldman. However, Mr. Feldman did not reciprocate his advances and contacted another party on behalf of Mr. Haim."

"Mr. Feldman's statement that Mr. Haim 'molested' him was in reference to Mr. Haim's advances, and not physical molestation. The film and any other current articles on this issue distort the truth and context of Mr. Feldman's words and story. Mr. Feldman makes no claim that Corey Haim physically 'molested' him," the statement concluded.

Filmmakers Respond

corey feldman denies accusing late haim sexual assault
Source: MEGA

Feldman’s team says current media coverage has sensationalized and misrepresented his remarks.

A representative for the documentary disputed Feldman's claims, saying "all footage used in this film was obtained lawfully" and with Feldman's "express written consent".

"In addition to providing signed releases and complete documentation, Corey was consistently involved throughout production and repeatedly invited filming to take place, as viewers can clearly see in the film itself," the representative said. "Any suggestion that footage or consents were obtained unlawfully is false. We are fully prepared to defend the integrity of this process in any court or other forum."

In the documentary, released December 11, Feldman appears to recount an incident on the set of the 1987 film The Lost Boys, recalling that Haim asked him to engage in sexual acts.

"When we did Lost Boys, Corey said to me, 'Hey man, let's mess around.' And I said, 'What do you mean?'" Feldman said in the footage.

