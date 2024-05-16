UFC Champ Conor McGregor's Dad Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor's father Tony McGregor was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on Thursday morning, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Irish Mirror reports that the 64-year-old was rushed to the Hermitage Clinic in West Dublin after experiencing chest pains and had a stent placed in a surgical procedure.
Tony told The Irish Sun that he is "all good now" and praised the care he received as "the best ever." He is expected to be released from the hospital soon.
He shared a photo from his hospital bed on his Instagram story, writing, "Thanks to the cardio team, Hermitage. Heart attack in the morning, stent in the afternoon, sweet (and) sour chicken in the evening. See ya later suckers."
The post was accompanied by the song I'm Feelin' It by Sunset Bros and Mark McCabe.
Tony, who is originally from Liverpool, got Conor into sports at a young age and is the one who first introduced him to kickboxing. TMZ reports that Conor, 35, visited his dad in the hospital to provide support alongside several other family members.
Although he has been out of action for nearly three years since losing to Dustin Poirier and suffering a leg injury in July 2021, Conor is scheduled to return to the Octagon to fight Michael Chandler in June.
The UFC star recently made his acting debut, appearing alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in director Doug Liman's new remake of the 1989 cult classic film Road House.
Conor sparked concern for his well-being after appearing sweaty, jittery, and overly animated in an erratic, rambling interview promoting Road House at SXSW that went viral earlier this year.
The high-profile fighter has been no stranger to controversy in recent years. He has been arrested for driving offenses, smashing a fan's cell phone, and assaulting a man at a pub. The Miami Heat cut ties with him after he was accused of assaulting a woman during game 4 of the NBA final last year.