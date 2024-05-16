UFC Champ Conor McGregor's Dad Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack

Tony told The Irish Sun that he is "all good now" and praised the care he received as "the best ever." He is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

He shared a photo from his hospital bed on his Instagram story, writing, "Thanks to the cardio team, Hermitage. Heart attack in the morning, stent in the afternoon, sweet (and) sour chicken in the evening. See ya later suckers."

The post was accompanied by the song I'm Feelin' It by Sunset Bros and Mark McCabe.