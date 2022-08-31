Conor McGregor Accused Of 'Accidentally' Posting Explicit Video To Instagram Before Quickly Deleting Clip

Initially, McGregor posted a picture to Instagram showing himself leaning back and relaxing on the yacht with the lower half of his body cropped out of the pic.

“If you’re getting it, get it top floor of the triple deck,” McGregor captioned the post.

Then, shortly thereafter, the injured UFC fighter posted a now-deleted video to his Instagram Story that appeared to show Devlin giving him oral sex on the top deck of the yacht as he leaned back with the sea in the background.