Exclusive Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel's Husband Josh Denies Fathering Ex-Wife's New Child in Lawsuit By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 4 2024, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel’s husband Josh did NOT have a baby with his ex-wife a year before his 2021 wedding despite being named in a recent lawsuit. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, both Josh and his ex Annica Bowling are adamant he is not the father to her daughter born in late 2020.

Source: Facebook Josh was named in the suit by his ex-wife but she didn't believe he was the father.

Josh and Abby married on November 13, 2021. Josh and Annica were married from 2010 until April 2019. They share an 8-year-old daughter named Isabella. Following the split, Annica had a daughter named Amelia in 2020. As RadarOnline.com reported, Annica named Josh in a paternity lawsuit filed in October 2023. She listed another man named Gavin Lee Vatnsdal as a co-respondent in the case.

Source: Heidi Bowling/Facebook At the 2021 wedding.

Annica claimed that her youngest daughter’s paternity had yet to be established. She said she had sexual intercourse with Gavin on November 29, 2019 — “which resulted in the conception” of her daughter Amelia. In her filing, she said she was still legally married to Josh at the time. Annica said Gavin is presumed to be the father of the child after a DNA test was done.

Source: Heidi Bowling/ Facebook The Twins with Josh.

Annica demanded Gavin be ordered to pay support. She asked the court to order Gavin as the father, adding that Josh was NOT the dad. Days later, Josh responded to the suit. He claimed that he was married to Annica from 2010 to April 2019. He said their divorce was finalized on April 23, 2020.

Josh said he did not have sexual intercourse with Annica six weeks before or six weeks after the alleged date of conception of Amelia. He said to the best of his knowledge Gavin was the father. Josh asked the court to order that he was not the father, charging he did not owe any child support.

Source: abbyandbrittanyhensel/TikTok

In December, Gavin did not deny he was the father and demanded joint custody. This week, he asked the court to award them joint custody of Amelia and establish child support. Abby and her twin sister Brittany became household names after appearing on TV in 1996 when they were only 6. Over the years, they have been the focus of multiple documentaries.

Abby and Josh’s wedding was exposed last month when the marriage certificate leaked. The sisters were mocked over the relationship with many asking exactly how the relationship worked. In a recent TikTok, the sisters said, “This is a message to all the haters out here. If you don’t like what I do but watch everything I’m doing, you’re still a fan.”