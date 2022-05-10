Scandal-Plagued Congressman Madison Cawthorn Seen 'Disregarding Safety Laws' In Newly Surfaced Video

In the clip, he showed himself making a driving utensil torn from a hedge and carved with his "trusty old Zero Tolerance knife." As Cawthorn pressed on the pedal and used the stick, he seemed to lose partial control of the car due to steering one-handed in what appeared to be a field.

Lindsey Granados, a Democrat who is running for Congress in a different NC district, criticized his behavior after seeing the clip herself.

"Utilizing a stick, just a regular old stick, to operate gas and brake pedals is reckless and shows a complete disregard for the law and safety of others," Granados told the outlet. "It appears he may be driving in Italy based on the title of the video and the vineyard in the background. I don't know that anybody in the states can necessarily hold him accountable for this, legally speaking, due to a lack of jurisdiction. But common sense would tell you this is not a good idea."