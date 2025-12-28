Crown Under Fire: U.S. Congressman Demands the Royal Family Compensate Epstein Victims Over Andrew Windsor Ties to the Ongoing Scandal

Khanna made the comments after renewed attention surrounding Epstein-related documents and reports involving the former prince.

King Charles III stripped Andrew of his royal titles, lodgings, and family privileges earlier this year following his association with Epstein, a convicted sex trafficker.

In a public statement at the time, Charles said, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Khanna amplified his criticism on social media Saturday, December 27, posting on X, "The Royal family should personally compensate Epstein's victims. Who agrees?" He also shared a link to a report by The i Paper, stating that the royal family "should be ashamed and horrified" by its ties to Epstein.

According to the British outlet, "Buckingham Palace is reeling from the latest disclosures from the so-called Epstein files – including a photo showing the former prince lying across the laps of women at Sandringham, and an apparent request to Ghislaine Maxwell to find 'new inappropriate friends.'"