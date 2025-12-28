Your tip
Prince Andrew

Crown Under Fire: U.S. Congressman Demands the Royal Family Compensate Epstein Victims Over Andrew Windsor Ties to the Ongoing Scandal

Composite photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) is calling on the British royal family to compensate victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Profile Image

Dec. 28 2025

Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat and co-sponsor of the Epstein Transparency Act, is calling on the British royal family to compensate victims of Jeffrey Epstein, citing the late financier’s ties to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, RadarOnline.com can report.

Calling Out the Royal Family

congressman demands royal family compensate epstein victims prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Khanna publicly stated that the royal family 'should be ashamed and horrified'.

Khanna made the comments after renewed attention surrounding Epstein-related documents and reports involving the former prince.

King Charles III stripped Andrew of his royal titles, lodgings, and family privileges earlier this year following his association with Epstein, a convicted sex trafficker.

In a public statement at the time, Charles said, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Khanna amplified his criticism on social media Saturday, December 27, posting on X, "The Royal family should personally compensate Epstein's victims. Who agrees?" He also shared a link to a report by The i Paper, stating that the royal family "should be ashamed and horrified" by its ties to Epstein.

According to the British outlet, "Buckingham Palace is reeling from the latest disclosures from the so-called Epstein files – including a photo showing the former prince lying across the laps of women at Sandringham, and an apparent request to Ghislaine Maxwell to find 'new inappropriate friends.'"

Epstein Victims

congressman demands royal family compensate epstein victims prince andrew
Source: MEGA

King Charles III previously stripped Prince Andrew of his royal titles.

Khanna echoed that sentiment in a separate statement, saying, "The Royal Family should be ashamed and horrified. They should be compensating each of the working class girls who were victims of the Epstein class."

Earlier this year, Khanna requested a "voluntary interview" before Congress with Mountbatten-Windsor.

Khanna told outlets, "The public deserves to know who was abusing women and young girls alongside Epstein."

Mountbatten-Windsor previously reached an out-of-court settlement with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, "who claimed she was forced to have sex with [Andrew] on three occasions, an allegation he has always denied," according to the report. "The settlement was said to be worth around £12m, with Mountbatten-Windsor not accepting any wrongdoing."

The Epstein Files

congressman demands royal family compensate epstein victims prince andrew
Source: MEGA

British media reports cite newly surfaced Epstein-related disclosures.

Giuffre died by suicide in April at the age of 41. Authorities estimate there are approximately 1,200 other women who were harmed by Epstein.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department continues reviewing and releasing Epstein-related files, including photos and information involving President Donald Trump's former friendship with the financier. Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to his association with Epstein.

