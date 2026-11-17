Ex-Trump Supporter Comedian Accuses Prez of 'Corruption' as He Brands Him the 'Greatest Failure'
Nov. 17 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
Comedian Andrew Schulz, who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election and gave him a major podcast platform during the campaign, is now accusing the president of betraying his promises.
Schulz, 43, delivered his latest criticism on the November 14 episode of The Brilliant Idiots, a YouTube podcast he co-hosts with radio personality Charlamagne tha God. During the taping, he claimed that the Democrats’ victories in the November midterm elections represented a rejection of MAGA, RadarOnline can report.
'Greatest Failure of a President'
Reflecting on the midterm election results, Charlamagne noted, “I don’t necessarily think it was a blue wave. I just think it was a complete rebuke of the last decade of MAGA. That’s all.”
He pointed to Democratic victories in South Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi and Texas as evidence of Trump’s political failures.
“He completely, without a shadow of a doubt, blew it as a president,” Charlamagne added.
Schulz agreed, describing Trump’s presidency as the “greatest failure of a president” of his lifetime.
“The point being, like, it is the greatest fall from grace, miscalculation, the greatest failure,” he continued.
Schulz acknowledged that politicians regularly make promises they fail to fulfill but argued that Trump’s actions went beyond ordinary political disappointments.
“What is more rare is literally doing the exact opposite of the things that you campaign on to a level that nobody’s seen before and a level of corruption and cronyism that has never been seen in Western democracy,” Schulz said. “I think the main thing was that he recognized what Americans actually care about and want, and then did the exact opposite of all those things.”
Schulz Voted for Trump After Giving Him a Podcast Platform
Schulz’s latest criticism is notable given his previous support for Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign. The New York-born comedian was among the podcast personalities who helped the Republican reach younger male audiences.
Trump appeared on Schulz’s Flagrant podcast in October 2024 for an approximately 90-minute interview that attracted more than 9 million YouTube views, with other reports putting the figure near 10 million.
Schulz subsequently confirmed that he voted for Trump, despite previously identifying as a lifelong Democrat.
In a June 21, 2025, interview with The New York Times, Schulz explained that his vote was primarily a rejection of the Democratic establishment.
“I voted for Trump, yeah, but my vote was more like I voted against a Democratic institution that I feel was stripping the democratic process from its constituents,” Schulz said. “I didn’t like the way things were going, and Kamala (Harris) was saying, yeah, we’re going to keep doing that."
‘I Voted for None of This’
Schulz began publicly expressing disappointment with Trump after the president returned to the White House in January 2025. By July, he was criticizing the administration for pursuing policies he believed contradicted the promises that earned his support.
During an episode of Flagrant, Schulz recalled receiving messages from people reminding him that he had voted for Trump.
“There’ll be people… they’ll DM me like, ‘You see what your boy’s doing? You voted for this.’ I’m like, ‘I voted for none of this,’” Schulz said. “He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for.”
“If you bring up another f---ing pedophile about deporting and you’re not releasing the Epstein list, just shut the f--- up, all of you.”
Schulz’s criticism expanded in January 2026 following the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. The comedian described the administration’s response as a breaking point, arguing that the incidents reinforced his concerns about Trump’s approach to executive power.
From New York Comedy Clubs to Podcast Stardom
Born in New York City, Schulz built his career through stand-up performances, television appearances and digital media.
He began performing comedy while attending college and continued pursuing stand-up after returning to New York, becoming a regular at local comedy clubs. He made his Edinburgh Comedy Festival debut in 2008 and later gained television exposure through MTV’s Guy Code franchise.
Schulz also developed an online following through independently released comedy projects, including 4:4:1 (2017), 5:5:1 (2018) and Infamous (2022). His more recent projects include the 2025 special Life and a role as Dan Hibiki in the 2026 Street Fighter adaptation.