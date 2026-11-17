Schulz, 43, delivered his latest criticism on the November 14 episode of The Brilliant Idiots , a YouTube podcast he co-hosts with radio personality Charlamagne tha God. During the taping, he claimed that the Democrats’ victories in the November midterm elections represented a rejection of MAGA, RadarOnline can report.

Comedian Andrew Schulz, who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election and gave him a major podcast platform during the campaign, is now accusing the president of betraying his promises.

Reflecting on the midterm election results, Charlamagne noted, “I don’t necessarily think it was a blue wave. I just think it was a complete rebuke of the last decade of MAGA. That’s all.”

He pointed to Democratic victories in South Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi and Texas as evidence of Trump’s political failures.

“He completely, without a shadow of a doubt, blew it as a president,” Charlamagne added.

Schulz agreed, describing Trump’s presidency as the “greatest failure of a president” of his lifetime.

“The point being, like, it is the greatest fall from grace, miscalculation, the greatest failure,” he continued.

Schulz acknowledged that politicians regularly make promises they fail to fulfill but argued that Trump’s actions went beyond ordinary political disappointments.

“What is more rare is literally doing the exact opposite of the things that you campaign on to a level that nobody’s seen before and a level of corruption and cronyism that has never been seen in Western democracy,” Schulz said. “I think the main thing was that he recognized what Americans actually care about and want, and then did the exact opposite of all those things.”