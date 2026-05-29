CNN's Jake Tapper Grills LA Mayoral Candidate Spencer Pratt With Explosive Audio of Him Claiming 9/11 Was '100% An Inside Job'

The tense exchange forced Pratt to address comments he made more than a decade ago as he attempts to mount a long-shot bid for City Hall.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt found himself under the spotlight after CNN 's Jake Tapper confronted him with resurfaced audio of the former reality star claiming 9/11 was an "inside job," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I can't even believe that it took me seeing your film to know about Building 7," Pratt told Jones at the time. "How did that not hit the mainstream media?"

He continued: "It's actually worse than a conspiracy. It's that we have people in charge that make mistakes that get people killed."

Pratt responded: "The reality is people in charge fail us as taxpayers, and when you're listening to that audio, that's a 21, 22-year-old person. I'm now 42 and have experienced city negligence, state negligence, and I've learned a lot about it."

After airing the audio, Tapper asked Pratt directly: "Do you think that 9/11 was an inside job?"

Pratt went on to argue that his personal experiences changed how he views major disasters and government accountability.

"Unfortunately, you know, I was young and naive to understanding how there are people that will fail citizens across the board," he said.

The mayoral hopeful added, "I would have to go back and look at all that. I haven't watched any of those things in 20 years or whatever, but I bet now with my fresh eyes of surviving the city's negligence that burned 12 people in my neighborhood alive, 7,000 structures, and seeing how fast the internet said that was a conspiracy and how I had to be like, no, this is how it happened, this, this and this – now with new, fresh eyes, I'm sure I would look at that a lot different."