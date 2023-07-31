“Hey Christine, just a heads up I have reached out to Julie to discuss being increasingly made to feel uncomfortable in the makeup room,” Melas wrote in one message obtained by this outlet. “I have been urged by fellow makeup artists who have noticed as well.”

“I don’t want you to feel blindsided and it’s a shame that this can’t be just worked out like adults who used to be on friendly terms,” she wrote in another. “But it’s been many months now and I just don’t feel like this will get resolved the way it is which makes me upset.”

The makeup artist later forwarded the messages to her CNN superiors and accused Melas of having a “history of targeting people” and being “hyper manipulative.”