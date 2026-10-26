CNN Anchor Announces Shock Exit From Network After 9 Years — And Teases New Career Move

Golodryga joined the network part time in 2017, becoming full time in September 2019 as a senior global affairs analyst. Another CNN representative said she would be making her final appearance on Friday. She served as a co-anchor with Zain Asher for the One World international program.

It remains unconfirmed what her next position will be. However, a publication reported that sources have said Golodryga is in talks to take a position at Politico to cover global affairs, as well as CBS News where she would be in a contributor role.

If accepted for both jobs, she could reach an agreement that allows her to work for two different networks at the same time. She previously worked for CBS when she was part time at CNN, co-anchoring CBS This Morning with Gayle King, John Dickerson, and Norah O'Donnell.