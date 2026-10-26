CNN Anchor Announces Shock Exit From Network After 9 Years — And Teases New Career Move
Oct. 26 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
After nine years, CNN reporter Brianna Golodryga has quit her job following an offer for a new opportunity, RadarOnline.com can report.
"After nine wonderful years at CNN, I've decided to leave for an opportunity that I couldn't pass up," the journalist, 48, wrote on X. "I'm grateful for the experiences, friendships and support from fabulous colleagues during my CNN years. Exciting news to share very soon!"
Brianna Golodryga May Already Have Her Next Role
The announcement came on Thursday, October 22, just days after a fellow prominent colleague said she also plans to leave. Christiane Amanpour, 68, will be departing after 43 years in June.
She said her daily program will be over at the end of the year, but will then transition to a weekly show with the outlet through May.
"After thinking about this carefully for several months and experiencing a few sleepless nights, as you can imagine. I have decided to separate from CNN," Amanpour said on October 19.
Brianna Golodryga Is the Second CNN Anchor to Quit in a Week
Golodryga joined the network part time in 2017, becoming full time in September 2019 as a senior global affairs analyst. Another CNN representative said she would be making her final appearance on Friday. She served as a co-anchor with Zain Asher for the One World international program.
It remains unconfirmed what her next position will be. However, a publication reported that sources have said Golodryga is in talks to take a position at Politico to cover global affairs, as well as CBS News where she would be in a contributor role.
If accepted for both jobs, she could reach an agreement that allows her to work for two different networks at the same time. She previously worked for CBS when she was part time at CNN, co-anchoring CBS This Morning with Gayle King, John Dickerson, and Norah O'Donnell.
CNN Now Shares An Owner With CBS
The departures come after Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN's parent company, was acquired by Skydance with a $111billion merger.
This means CNN now shares an owner with CBS, though Skydance CEO David Ellison has stated that CNN will maintain their editorial independence. Mark Thompson will continue on as chairman and editor-in-chief.
However, a consolidation of the two networks could still be an option.
People took to the comments section of Golodryga's announcement to support her future endeavors and praise her journalistic work.
Golodryga immigrated to the U.S. as a Jewish refugee from the Soviet Union in 1980 at just 2-years-old. She grew up in Houston with her parents, later marrying Peter R Orszag in 2010, the CEO of Lazard, a financial services firm.
She co-wrote the book Don't Feed the Lion, that explores the rise of antisemitism in a way that's digestible for kids. It's described as "a story written a world apart, but with one shared hope: to give children and parents a way to talk about antisemitism and face it together."