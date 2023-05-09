Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
CNBC 'Parts Ways' With Female Anchor Who Accused Former CEO Jeff Shell of Sexual Harassment

Source: Mega; CNBC
May 9 2023, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

The female anchor who accused NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell of sexual harassment has departed the network, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble, who accused Shell of sexual harassment via a complaint filed in March, was reportedly let go from the network on Tuesday.

“CNBC today announced that Hadley Gamble, Anchor and Senior International Correspondent, is leaving the company,” the network said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond.”

“Her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders,” the statement continued. “We wish her every success in her future endeavors.”

According to the New York Times, Gamble’s departure from CNBC came shortly after she and the network “reached an agreement” for her to leave the company.

Although it is currently unclear what Gamble and CNBC’s exit agreement entailed, the 41-year-old journalist exited the company after more than a decade with the network.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gamble’s departure from CNBC also came just more than two weeks after NBCUniversal’s parent company, Comcast, announced Shell was also out of the network after being named CEO of NBCU in 2020.

Via a statement announcing his departure, Shell confirmed he was leaving due to an “inappropriate relationship” he had with a “woman in the company” – later revealed to be Gamble – from 2012 to 2021.

"Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal," Shell said in a statement on Sunday, April 23. "I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret."

"I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down,” he continued, “they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and Comcast President Mike Cavanagh further confirmed Shell’s departure from the network in an internal memo sent out that Sunday.

"We are disappointed to share this news with you,” Roberts and Cavanagh wrote. “We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace.”

“When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action,” they continued, “as we have done here."

Gamble reportedly filed the inappropriate conduct complaint against Shell in March, at which point Comcast hired an independent counsel to launch an investigation into the allegations against the 57-year-old CEO.

During the investigation, “evidence was uncovered that corroborated the allegations” against Shell. He was terminated “with cause” shortly thereafter.

