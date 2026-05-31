EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna's Claws Are Out For Kendall Jenner — Superstitious Pop Star Warns Reality TV Regular She Faces Rocky Reception if She Comes Near Her Man
May 31 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Suspicious superstar Rihanna has hated Kendall Jenner with a passion for years and has warned the supermodel in uncertain terms – stay away from her man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Lift Me Up songbird's baby daddy, rapper A$AP Rocky, 37, dated Jenner, 30, for only about a year starting in 2016, but Jenner secretly sees him as the one who got away, an insider said.
Rihanna Furious Over Kendall Drama
Rihanna has not been shy about her disdain for Jenner," said a source. "She is very dismissive of her."
According to the insider, it all goes back to Chris Brown.
He and Rihanna dated from 2007 to 2009, when they briefly split following a domestic violence incident before reconciling and ultimately splitting for good in 2013.
Around that time, the source said: "Kendall was always all over Chris and now she's all over Rocky."
The "super-territorial" Fenty founder, 38, hates that Rocky and the man-eater model used to be close, so she's banned him from being friends with her, sources said.
"The problem is that Kendall won't take the hint," said the insider. "She still texts him and tries to get in contact – she's totally oblivious to the drama she's causing for him at home."
The source also admitted another possibility is that Jenner just doesn't care how much chaos she causes.
'Pretty Awkward Situation'
"In any case, Rocky's loyalty is 100 percent with Rihanna but at the same time he does feel bad for Kendall," said the insider.
"So it's a pretty awkward situation for him. But if it comes down to it, he will have RiRi's back for sure."
The two made their relationship official in 2020 and share three children, RZA, 4, Riot, 2, and 8-month-old Rocky.
'Major Flex' For The Rapper
"He's called her 'the love of my life'," a source shared.
"He loves every inch of her, and he also loves seeing her show it off... [he] takes a lot of pride in having such a sexy woman."
Ironically, the rapper loves when other men fawn over RiRi.
"Watching men drooling over her doesn't make him the least bit jealous, for him it's a flex," the source shared.