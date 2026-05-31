EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna's Claws Are Out For Kendall Jenner — Superstitious Pop Star Warns Reality TV Regular She Faces Rocky Reception if She Comes Near Her Man

Rihanna has not been shy about her disdain for Jenner," said a source. "She is very dismissive of her."

According to the insider, it all goes back to Chris Brown.

He and Rihanna dated from 2007 to 2009, when they briefly split following a domestic violence incident before reconciling and ultimately splitting for good in 2013.

Around that time, the source said: "Kendall was always all over Chris and now she's all over Rocky."

The "super-territorial" Fenty founder, 38, hates that Rocky and the man-eater model used to be close, so she's banned him from being friends with her, sources said.

"The problem is that Kendall won't take the hint," said the insider. "She still texts him and tries to get in contact – she's totally oblivious to the drama she's causing for him at home."

The source also admitted another possibility is that Jenner just doesn't care how much chaos she causes.