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EXCLUSIVE: Influencer Clavicular 'Wants Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Collab' After Reported Split

Influencer Clavicular wants Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez collab after his reported split made headlines.
Source: @CLAVICULAR0/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Influencer Clavicular wants Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez collab after his reported split made headlines.

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Sept. 10 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Influencer Clavicular is shooting his shot at ultra-liberal Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after reports surfaced she had broken things off with her longtime fiancé, Riley Roberts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Clavicular, a 20-year-old livestreamer and "looksmaxxer," shared the news 36-year-old AOC had split from Roberts on X, captioning it: "I can fix her."

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Riley Roberts reportedly split from longtime fiancee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Source: RCF / MEGA

Riley Roberts reportedly split from longtime fiancee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

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The influencer, whose real name is Braden Peters, later confessed he used the word "fix" just to get more social media engagement, but noted, "I think there's a lot AOC can get from a relationship with myself... I appreciate how passionate she is about a lot of her issues.

Obviously she's quite a beautiful congresswoman, but I kind of just like how she's got that fiery energy to her. I think we'd have a pretty good time."

The New York politician has pushed back on looksmaxxing, the controversial practice of maximizing physical attractiveness via steroids, peptides and even more extreme, crystal meth and "bonesmashing," hitting yourself in the face with a hammer so your bones grow back "stronger."

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Clav Says AOC Could Help His Personality

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Clavicular said AOC could teach him how to be more charismatic.
Source: @CLAVICULAR0/INSTAGRAM

Clavicular said AOC could teach him how to be more charismatic.

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Instead, AOC said she wished men would focus more on "self-worth."

But Clav believes a collab could be mutually beneficial.

"Maybe she could teach me a thing or two about how to be more charismatic, how I could have a better personality, because I acknowledge that's certainly something that I need to work on," he said.

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