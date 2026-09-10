EXCLUSIVE: Influencer Clavicular 'Wants Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Collab' After Reported Split

The influencer, whose real name is Braden Peters, later confessed he used the word "fix" just to get more social media engagement, but noted, "I think there's a lot AOC can get from a relationship with myself... I appreciate how passionate she is about a lot of her issues.

Obviously she's quite a beautiful congresswoman, but I kind of just like how she's got that fiery energy to her. I think we'd have a pretty good time."

The New York politician has pushed back on looksmaxxing, the controversial practice of maximizing physical attractiveness via steroids, peptides and even more extreme, crystal meth and "bonesmashing," hitting yourself in the face with a hammer so your bones grow back "stronger."