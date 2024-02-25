Claiming a Casino Bonus — How to Maximize the Offer

Online casinos are hugely popular and increasingly available throughout the US. One of the common factors across online casinos are the bonuses they have on offer. But, while one bonus can look the same as another, this is not always the case. Not only that, but many bonuses can look better than they actually are. Of course, this means that it's essential players can understand what a bonus means and how to use it effectively.

Article continues below advertisement

Types of bonuses at online casinos

The first point to consider is that there are many different types of casino bonuses. Excitingly, the best online casinos will offer a range of different bonuses and promotions giving players ample choice to find one that suits them. Typically, the main bonus is a welcome offer. This can offer free spins for a slot game, but is usually a match deposit bonus of around 100% though this can be higher and as much as 400% depending on the casino. Similar bonuses such as reload or refer-a-friend operate on similar lines. These require a deposit which has to be within a specified minimum and maximum range. This will then be double, trebled or quadrupled depending on the percentage offer thus boosting the bankroll for more to play with.

Free spins are exactly that. Usually awarded at the minimum bet value of the slot in question, they give players free shots at playing the game. Any winnings garnered from these spins is awarded as real money and can be withdrawn. Finally, there are no deposit bonuses. No deposit is required and players are simply awarded a small amount of cash to play with. These are increasingly rare.

Article continues below advertisement

Choosing the best bonus

Now, the problem arises when players are choosing the bonus. Often, a bonus that has a high percentage match might sound more lucrative than one with a lower percentage match. However, for the best online gaming experience, it's essential to carefully look at what each of these bonuses are actually offering. For instance, a 100% match deposit up to $400 will give players $800 to play with if they make the maximum $400 deposit. However, many players will get enticed by a 400% match deposit bonus up to $50. This type of offer will only offer a boost of $200. Similarly, a 50% match deposit bonus up to $600, will offer $900 to play with, making it marginally better than the 100% offer. It's not just the offer itself that needs to be considered though. All bonuses have terms and conditions attached which can greatly effect the value of the offer.

Considering the wagering requirements

One of the main conditions for any casino bonus is the wagering or playthrough requirements. This refers to the number of times a player must play though the bonus value and any winnings before a withdrawal can occur. Failing to meet these requirements means players will lose those winnings. The lower the wagering requirements are, the easier they are to match. For example, if the bonus is $200 and has 20x wagering requirements, bets must be placed up to $4,000 before the winnings can be released. Of course, aiming to achieve these requirements does mean players run the risk of losing all their money. However, lower requirements are still better than higher ones — some casinos have up to 70x wagering requirements. There is always an expiration date and minimum and maximum bet sizes which must be met in order for any bonuses to remain active.

Article continues below advertisement

Sticky or non-sticky bonuses

Players should also carefully check if a bonus is sticky. If it is, then this means the bonus and deposit made by the player are now joined. Players will be obliged to wagering through the bonus money and their deposit to meet the wagering requirements. If the bonus was a 100% match deposit and the player deposited $20, the casino would also offer $20. This means the player will need to playthrough $40 before meeting any wagering requirements. In contrast, a non-sticky bonus keeps the bonus cash and deposit separate. So, in this instance, the wagering requirements would only apply the $20 bonus cash. Additionally, should the player wish to withdraw their deposit, they can. The bonus cash is simply forfeit.

Picking the right game

Another point to consider is the game the bonus is used on. For free spins, players often have no choice. The spins are usually fixed for a specific slot game and this can't be changed. However, before signing up to a casino, it's a good idea to check out the slot game the spins are attached to. Some slots are better than others, so you have a better chance of winning on one game over another. If this is the case, pick the casino and free spins with better-winning chances. For match deposit bonuses, most games can be played. Because of this, players should carefully consider which games they attempt. Picking games with high return to player (RTP) rates is the most sensible strategy. Games such as blackjack or video poker often have RTPs of 97% or higher. This means that when players make a bet, there is a higher expected return rate.

Article continues below advertisement

Volatility or variance should also be considered. This refers to the frequency and size of wins. Low variance games offer regular, but small wins. Conversely, high variance games offer huge wins but long dry periods in between. As such, when attempting to affectively use a casino bonus, players should opt for low variance games to keep adding to their winnings. This strategy should also be employed when trying to meet wagering requirements once the bonus is used.

Final thoughts

Playing at an online casino is all about being lucky. Really, there is no foolproof method to success when using bonuses. Instead, it should be all about having fun and enjoying the game. However, for players looking to succeed, considering factors such as size, wagering requirements and the games they play, will help to increase the chances of claiming any winnings earned from a casino bonus.