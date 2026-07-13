EXCLUSIVE: A Great Citizen — Radar Reveals Secrets Behind Making of 'Greatest Movie of All Time' as 'Citizen Kane' Turns 35

Welles plays newspaper tycoon Charles Foster Kane, a wealthy and powerful man whose dying word – "Rosebud" – sparks a journalist's quest to uncover its meaning.

The story unfolds through a series of flashbacks as the reporter interviews people who knew Kane. Born into poverty, Kane is sent away from his family after a valuable mining claim makes them rich. He grows up determined to wield influence and eventually builds a vast newspaper empire.

Along the way, he acquires wealth, political power and fame, but his personal relationships steadily crumble. His marriage fails, his political ambitions are destroyed by scandal, and his attempts to shape the career of his second wife end in disaster.

As the mystery unfolds, viewers see Kane as a complex figure – generous yet selfish, idealistic yet controlling. By the film's end, the audience learns "Rosebud" was (spoiler alert) the name of Kane's childhood sled, a symbol of the innocence and happiness he lost when he was separated from his family.