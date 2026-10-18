EXCLUSIVE: Cindy Crawford's Family Haunted by Extortion Nightmare

Rande paid him $1,000 to recover the photo. But Kayalar claimed he still possessed a digital copy and demanded $100,000 more while threatening to sell their daughter's pic to the authorities, and Kayalar was convicted in Germany in 2010 of attempted extortion and sentenced to two years in prison.

"That was every parent's nightmare," a family insider said. "Suddenly an image of their 7-year-old daughter had become a commodity. Crawford and Rande discovered in the ugliest possible way that fame could make even their children valuable to strangers."

Kaia has also revealed another bizarre chapter in her life. "I just was possessed. I was haunted, my whole life," she revealed, adding she felt she attracted "beings from the other dimension." "Things apparently got so dark, an exorcism was performed on her.