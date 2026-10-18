EXCLUSIVE: Cindy Crawford's Family Haunted by Extortion Nightmare
Oct. 18 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET
With its direct access to the Pacific Ocean, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and sprawling beachfront deck, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's $6.5million Spanish-style Malibu pad appeared to be a dream home – but the family's picture-perfect life was more of a nightmare as they raised their two children, Kaia [Gerber] and Presley Gerber, the latter of whom died of an apparent drug overdose on Sept. 20, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It all started in 2009 when Kaia was just 7 years old. A German man named Edis Kayalar obtained a photograph showing her bound to a chair and gagged, which Kaia told her parents had been taken by a former nanny during a childhood game of "cops and robbers," per Reuters.
Kaia Gerber's Bizarre Exorcism Claims
Rande paid him $1,000 to recover the photo. But Kayalar claimed he still possessed a digital copy and demanded $100,000 more while threatening to sell their daughter's pic to the authorities, and Kayalar was convicted in Germany in 2010 of attempted extortion and sentenced to two years in prison.
"That was every parent's nightmare," a family insider said. "Suddenly an image of their 7-year-old daughter had become a commodity. Crawford and Rande discovered in the ugliest possible way that fame could make even their children valuable to strangers."
Kaia has also revealed another bizarre chapter in her life. "I just was possessed. I was haunted, my whole life," she revealed, adding she felt she attracted "beings from the other dimension." "Things apparently got so dark, an exorcism was performed on her.
Cindy Crawford's Concerns Revealed
"They played a didgeridoo all over me. That's how they did the exorcism," she explained. "That actually did happen. I've never talked about it, but it actually did happen."
The experience stuck with Crawford. Kaia recalled when she worked on American Horror Story in 2021, her mom would send her to the set with holy water, warning her: "I don't want you to get possessed."
Crawford had even more reason to worry about Kaia's brother, Presley, sources said. The 27-year-old's piercing hazel eyes, chiseled cheekbones and movie-star good looks helped him launch a promising modeling career at age 16, following his supermodel mother into the business.
But behind the handsome facade, he was tragically caught in a downward spiral of drug use.
Presley Gerber's Early Modeling Career Exposed Him to Adult Pressures
"They looked like the genetically blessed American dream, but behind those gates there was some really dark stuff," a longtime friend told RadarOnline.com of the family, whose fortune is estimated at $400 million.
For Presley, it was sink or swim when he was plunged into the fashion world in 2016.
"Fashion eats childhood incredibly quickly," a former modeling agent said. "At 16, everyone treats you like a man because you look like one in photographs. You're traveling with adults, taking your shirt off for photographers and learning how to perform for strangers. Emotionally, you're still a kid."
Added veteran makeup artist: "I've watched children sit in makeup chairs while adults discuss sex, drugs, bodies, diets and money around them. Eventually, everyone forgets there's a kid underneath all that makeup. That's when it gets dangerous."
Presley Gerber's Final Months Marked by Mental Health Struggles
It was Presley's tragic death that shattered the family's picture-perfect image once and for all. Presley had openly shared his struggles on Instagram and appeared desperate to get help, eventually entering rehab – only to die just hours later.
Months earlier, he admitted in an Instagram video he'd seen about 15 psychiatrists and had been experiencing panic attacks.
During the clip, shared in December 2025, he said he was taking multiple medications, including Xanax, buprenorphine and Valium, and wanted more direction from medical professionals but felt he was getting little.
Presley Was 'Trapped'
He said: "I'd like doctors to be like, 'Take this three times a day'... but every psychiatrist I've had are like, 'Here's 20 medications, and take this if you feel like this'... and I'm like, 'No, don't give me that much leeway.'"
To those close to him, Presley's soul-baring video revealed just how desperately he was struggling.
"He was trapped," said an insider, "inside his mind and inside this house of horrors."