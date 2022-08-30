'Inexcusable & Hurtful': Cincinnati Police Officer Fired After Dashcam Captured Her Using N-Word While On Duty

Drivers still did not move after Valentino turned on her siren and lights, RadarOnline.com has discovered. She then got frustrated and told them to move before a Black student walked by and flipped her off, authorities said.

"I f------ hate them," Valentino could be heard saying. "I hate this f------ world. F------ hate it," she later said. "F------ n------. I f------ hate them."

Valentino defended herself in the internal investigative report, noting she had been on the force for 14 years while explaining the intensity of her work got the best of her.