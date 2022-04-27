Your tip
Radar logoRadar logo
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

SUBMIT
BREAKING NEWS

Oregon Man Allegedly Phoned 911 About 500 Times In Two Days, Law Finally Showed Up

jail
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 27 2022, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

An Oregon man who called authorities approximately 500 times was arrested Tuesday, according to police.

Article continues below advertisement

Avery Boniface, 23, of Eugene, Oregon, called the Eugene Police Department non-emergency number about 350 times Monday, with the first call coming around 3 a.m., police say

Boniface stopped calling in the afternoon before police went to his residence in the north Garden Way area, where he didn't answer the door. On Tuesday morning, he began calling 911 for no apparent reason, according to police

Article continues below advertisement

He called 911 about 150 times between midnight and 6 a.m. Police say he was informed several times about the misuse of calling 911, but he continued to call and was abusive to call takers.

Officers attempted to talk to him on the phone and at his door, but he refused and kept calling 911. The Eugene Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team tried to intervene with no avail.

Article continues below advertisement

Boniface had been asking for police to return guns he had surrendered. EPD served a search warrant and deployed pepper balls to take Boniface into custody, police say.

The man was arrested and taken to Lane County Jail on charges of misuse of 911 and contempt of court for violating a release agreement.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.