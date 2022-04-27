Oregon Man Allegedly Phoned 911 About 500 Times In Two Days, Law Finally Showed Up
An Oregon man who called authorities approximately 500 times was arrested Tuesday, according to police.
Avery Boniface, 23, of Eugene, Oregon, called the Eugene Police Department non-emergency number about 350 times Monday, with the first call coming around 3 a.m., police say
Boniface stopped calling in the afternoon before police went to his residence in the north Garden Way area, where he didn't answer the door. On Tuesday morning, he began calling 911 for no apparent reason, according to police
He called 911 about 150 times between midnight and 6 a.m. Police say he was informed several times about the misuse of calling 911, but he continued to call and was abusive to call takers.
Officers attempted to talk to him on the phone and at his door, but he refused and kept calling 911. The Eugene Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team tried to intervene with no avail.
Boniface had been asking for police to return guns he had surrendered. EPD served a search warrant and deployed pepper balls to take Boniface into custody, police say.
The man was arrested and taken to Lane County Jail on charges of misuse of 911 and contempt of court for violating a release agreement.