EXCLUSIVE: How Late 'Chucky' Star Ed Gale Confessed to Sickening Pedophile Charges Before Horror Flick Actor Died in Hospice Aged 61
Ed Gale, best known for playing the iconic role of Chucky the doll in the popular horror film Child's Play, was involved in a sex scandal years before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor had been caught on camera admitting to sexting a 14-year-old boy, and said he was trying to "hook up" with the teen.
Busted!
In 2023, Gale was caught by a "child advocacy group," which posed as minors to “catch” predators attempting to have sex with minors.
On April 14, the group, who called themselves the "Creep Catcher Unit," confronted the movie star with documents showing an alleged sexual conversation Gale had with a decoy account pretending to be the young boy, who went by the name of "Ghost" to protect his identity.
According to the decoy, in the "days leading up to the meeting, (Gale) got very, very graphic. He talked about how he wanted to be inside the kid."
"He told the decoy to bring a bunch of souvenirs, so he could… autograph them,” Ghost claimed. "But throughout the chats, he would ask for child pornography."
'I Know It Was Wrong'
Upon being confronted, Gale confessed: "I tried to get a naked picture from (Ghost), yes," and later described their x-rated conversations as "a whole hook-up in the making."
The 3'4" Gale, who also appeared in the famously bad film Howard the Duck and Mel Brooks' Spaceballs, at the time said he believed he had spoken to at least 10 other possible victims.
"Yes, I’m admitting I know it was wrong and it was illegal,” Gale said when confronted. “I’m admitting that, and I’m sorry."
According to the decoy Ghost, Gale was not surprised he was caught.
"He said, ‘I knew this was going to happen!" Ghost recalled. "He basically admitted to everything. He admitted to wanting to have sex with this kid. He said it could have gone down if the kid wanted it."
When the LAPD was called, they decided not to arrest, and no charges were filed, as officers on the scene claimed Gale's health condition at the time was a determining factor.
It is said he was still under investigation.
Gale's Mysterious Death
On Tuesday, May 25, Gale's niece, Kayse, revealed her "fun uncle" had passed away at the age of 61.
She took to Facebook to post a tribute, and said: "Ed Gale has taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife. Ed hitched a ride to California when he was twenty years old, with $41 and a dream, and he never looked back.
"He lit up the silver screens in cult classic films like Howard the Duck and Chopper Chicks in Zombie Town, earning himself some serious street cred at every con he attended. Which he never stopped bragging about. Ever."
Kayse also made clear that Gale "hated Bill Maher for no good reason. He delighted in the slow build-up of telling a good story, and cheating at cribbage."
"He had one hell of a laugh, and he will be missed. Rest in love you cranky b------," she concluded.
While a cause of death has yet to be revealed, it was reported Gale died in hospice in Los Angeles.