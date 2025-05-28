EXCLUSIVE: How Late 'Chucky' Star Ed Gale Confessed to Sickening Pedophile Charges Before Horror Flick Actor Died in Hospice Aged 61

In 2023, Gale was caught by a "child advocacy group," which posed as minors to “catch” predators attempting to have sex with minors.

On April 14, the group, who called themselves the "Creep Catcher Unit," confronted the movie star with documents showing an alleged sexual conversation Gale had with a decoy account pretending to be the young boy, who went by the name of "Ghost" to protect his identity.

According to the decoy, in the "days leading up to the meeting, (Gale) got very, very graphic. He talked about how he wanted to be inside the kid."

"He told the decoy to bring a bunch of souvenirs, so he could… autograph them,” Ghost claimed. "But throughout the chats, he would ask for child pornography."