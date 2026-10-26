'Even Stevens' Star Christy Carlson Romano Faces Backlash After Taking Nasty Swipe at Hilary Duff: 'She Will Never Let This Go'

Agreeing, Romano gave a shout-out to Duff's mom, Susan, calling her the best "stage mom" and comparing her to the likes of Kris Jenner.

"She knew exactly what her daughter would've been worth, she somehow figured out how to multiply that and bridge that for her," Romano said. "She kicked my mom out of (Hilary's) chair, but it was the principle of it which was the signal to show that every little thing mattered. Maybe it was not the most professional look because that made a lot of people upset, but all of that was rooted in advocating for her daughter to be considered the best."

Romano previously talked about the situation on Sorry, We're Cyrus, saying the two actresses' moms were "total opposites."

She said her own mom was one to say yes to everything, hoping that consistent hard work would get her daughter rewarded. At lunch one day, Susan called her a "yes girl," telling Romano, "When people sit forward, you sit backwards."

Romano described the mother's behavior as her whole on-set ideology.