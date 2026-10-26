'Even Stevens' Star Christy Carlson Romano Faces Backlash After Taking Nasty Swipe at Hilary Duff: 'She Will Never Let This Go'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 1:39 p.m. ET
Former Disney actress Christy Carlson Romano took a jab at her Cadet Kelly costar Hilary Duff's upbringing as a child star, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 42-year-old Even Stevens alum appeared on a new episode of CHEERS! With Avery, hosted by Avery Woods, to discuss her new memoir, in which she talks about the realities of early fame.
Disney Gets Exposed for Allegedly Underpaying Kids
Romano specifically remembered having no financial literacy at the time and overspending the money she had.
She's just the latest star to talk about child stars and Disney pay, with Woods citing Halloweentown's Kimberly J. Brown saying the same thing.
"When you're naive to it and also a kid, you're not gonna negotiate for yourself," Woods said. "If I was put in that position, my parents would have no idea what my worth would be as an actor. They'd be like 'Ok great, my kid's getting paid.' No one really knows."
'Hilary Duff's Stage Mom Is the Best'
Agreeing, Romano gave a shout-out to Duff's mom, Susan, calling her the best "stage mom" and comparing her to the likes of Kris Jenner.
"She knew exactly what her daughter would've been worth, she somehow figured out how to multiply that and bridge that for her," Romano said. "She kicked my mom out of (Hilary's) chair, but it was the principle of it which was the signal to show that every little thing mattered. Maybe it was not the most professional look because that made a lot of people upset, but all of that was rooted in advocating for her daughter to be considered the best."
Romano previously talked about the situation on Sorry, We're Cyrus, saying the two actresses' moms were "total opposites."
She said her own mom was one to say yes to everything, hoping that consistent hard work would get her daughter rewarded. At lunch one day, Susan called her a "yes girl," telling Romano, "When people sit forward, you sit backwards."
Romano described the mother's behavior as her whole on-set ideology.
Romano Doesn't Believe Duff Grew Up 'Normal'
Woods noted that she's previously heard Duff talk about the subject, using it to point to why she's considered one of the only "normal" Disney kids left. That's when Romano said she doesn't think the 39-year-old Lizzie McGuire actress was that normal.
"I think she came from a really wealthy family and she had a lot of support coming out the gate," Romano said. "She was able to do the right things and listen to her mom, and I think her mom probably saved their money and reinvested it because they came from money."
Romano then said it was a disadvantage to be a child actor from a family that was not wealthy.
"In order for you to justify to even keep going to do it, you have to have all the bills paid and you have to be the one paying them," Romano said. "There's that extra layer of stress. The stakes are extra high for you when you're coming from a middle-class or lower-middle-class family. Those are the people that are even more at risk for a lot of the confusion that comes with along with this transition."
Social Media Users Had Mixed Reactions
As the clip circulated online, some Instagram users were put off by Romano's remarks and stood up for Duff.
Meanwhile, other people understood what Romano was trying to say, emphasizing that most child actors come from lower-class families hoping to get a big break and can often face exploitation.
Romano's character also took some hits, with people complaining that she's a whiner and always talking about the past.
One comment read, "This girl has made throwing shade at other Disney Channel stars her whole personality," and another said she would "never let this go."
Romano's memoir, Once Upon a Trainwreck, hit shelves on October 6.