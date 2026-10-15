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EXCLUSIVE: Christine Taylor Reveals Terror of Daylight Gunpoint Carjacking

Christine Taylor reveals terror after a daylight gunpoint carjacking left her shaken by that ordeal
Source: MEGA

Christine Taylor has revealed terror after a daylight gunpoint carjacking left her shaken by that ordeal

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Oct. 15 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Christine Taylor was carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight – and revealed she's "so grateful" she escaped without a scratch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Taylor, 55, was living with her Blossom costar David Pressman when the terrifying incident unfolded in Los Angeles in the '90s.

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Christine Taylor Recalls Terrifying Daylight Carjacking

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Christine Taylor recalled being carjacked at gunpoint with David Pressman in Los Angeles in the '90s.
Source: MEGA

Christine Taylor recalled being carjacked at gunpoint with David Pressman in Los Angeles in the '90s.

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"We lived together for many years and we got carjacked together in broad daylight," recalled Taylor, who shares two children with longtime hubby Ben Stiller.

She'd just parked their car and the two were about to cross the street to their apartment when a passing vehicle slowed down.

"I didn't even think twice because the car was slowing down," she said. "But it was three in the afternoon. Bright sunshine! And the guy in the passenger seat got out with a gun and waved to David to stay on the curb and told me to give him the keys."

Taylor had fastened a security club to the steering so that she could remove it and hand over the keys.

She recalled: "I had my purse on my shoulder and I just remember thinking, don't go for the purse, just take the car. And then, of course, he said, 'Leave the purse.'"

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Christine Taylor Recalls Terrifying Carjacking Ordeal

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The actress said she was grateful she and Pressman were unharmed after the carjacking.
Source: MEGA

The actress said she was grateful she and Pressman were unharmed after the carjacking.

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"It probably all happened in the span of a minute and a half or two minutes, but it felt like time stood still. It was so scary. I mean, I was just so grateful that we were okay," she added.

The Zoolander beauty revealed working on her next movie was the "silver lining" that helped her process the traumatic incident.

She'd been auditioning for Night of the Demons 2, and just days after the carjacking, she landed the role of a high school student partying in a mansion haunted by a demon.

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Taylor Reveals Lasting Trauma From Carjacking

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Taylor said filming 'Night of the Demons 2' helped her process the trauma.
Source: MEGA

Taylor said filming 'Night of the Demons 2' helped her process the trauma.

In an unexpected twist, "running around screaming with kids your age" while filming the 1994 horror-fest was "the most therapeutic experience" because it gave her time to work through her trauma, she said.

Despite that, "very soon after it happened, if I saw somebody on the street in a crosswalk, my body would freeze," Taylor said, "thinking they're going to come to the car."

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