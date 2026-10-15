EXCLUSIVE: Christine Taylor Reveals Terror of Daylight Gunpoint Carjacking

"We lived together for many years and we got carjacked together in broad daylight," recalled Taylor, who shares two children with longtime hubby Ben Stiller.

She'd just parked their car and the two were about to cross the street to their apartment when a passing vehicle slowed down.

"I didn't even think twice because the car was slowing down," she said. "But it was three in the afternoon. Bright sunshine! And the guy in the passenger seat got out with a gun and waved to David to stay on the curb and told me to give him the keys."

Taylor had fastened a security club to the steering so that she could remove it and hand over the keys.

She recalled: "I had my purse on my shoulder and I just remember thinking, don't go for the purse, just take the car. And then, of course, he said, 'Leave the purse.'"