Christine Quinn Looks Shockingly Thin During TV Appearance After Spilling 'Selling Sunset' Secrets
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn looked alarmingly thin while stepping out this week following her non-stop reality TV drama.
The real estate agent and Netflix personality, 33, put her trim frame on full display in the Big Apple, wearing a black leather zip-up jacket and tight-fitting pants that accentuated her figure as she flashed her megawatt smile to cameras.
Quinn lived up to her glamorous reputation, wearing a bold red lip and bright yellow nail polish, which complimented her outfit swap for Watch What Happens Live.
She changed into an all-white pantsuit ahead of her sit-down interview with Andy Cohen.
During her interview, Quinn was grilled on a range of topics, including why she was absent from the season 5 reunion and was seen on a film set two days later with Melissa Gorga.
The reality star seemed to be flustered by the questions, explaining that she tested "positive" to go on set for the other project, meaning she tested negative for COVID-19 by that point.
Quinn also claimed that she wasn't contractually required to do the reunion.
As for her future on Selling Sunset, she said, "I don't know where I'm at with the show right now, but I'm just focusing on my new business and I'm open. I love television."
Her appearance in NYC comes after Quinn made shockwaves with her tell-all interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, claiming there is a lot of fakery going on while filming the show.
The How To Be a Boss B*tch author said a lot of the drama is concocted, adding, "I've been into the office. There are six full-time storyboarders."
Quinn further alleged, "What they do is they write the story lines and depending on how things change in [the] real world in our lives, they can kind of rotate the story lines. But we have six full-time storyboarders who create narratives."
She also slammed producer Adam DiVello, claiming that he mistreated her on several occasions.
It appears fans may still get to see Quinn on Selling Sunset again, despite starting a digital asset company named RealOpen with her husband Christian Richard and her confirmed exit from the Oppenheim Group.