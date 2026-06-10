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Home > True Crime > The Voice

Christina Grimmie Tragedy: Horrifying Resurfaced Photo Shows 'The Voice' Singer's Killer Moments Before She Was Shot Dead During Meet and Greet 10 Years Ago

It's been 10 years since a stalker killed Christina Grimmie.
Source: mega, Orlando Police Department

It's been 10 years since a stalker killed Christina Grimmie.

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June 10 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Ten years ago, a crazed fan in line for an after-concert meet and greet in Orlando pulled out a gun and shot singer Christina Grimmie four times. She died less than an hour later at a local hospital.

Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal a horrifying lost photo shows the chilling moments just before The Voice contestant's killer made his move.

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Grimmie was a rising star when she was shot and killed at age 22 after a concert in Orlando.
Source: mega

Grimmie was a rising star when she was shot and killed at age 22 after a concert in Orlando.

Grimme was signing autographs for excited fans after her concert at The Plaza Live near downtown Orlando on June 10, 2006.

About 20 minutes into the autograph-signing session, the 22-year-old was approached by then 27-year-old Kevin James Loibl.

The unsuspecting singer opened her arms for a hug from the fan, but instead, he pulled out two guns and shot her four times – once in the head and three in the torso.

Grimmie's brother, Marcus, tackled Loibl, but the killer slipped away and shot himself in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, Grimmie was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later. Just hours before her death, she posted a video to Twitter reminding fans in the Orlando area to come out and see her perform as the opening act for the band, Before You Exit.

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Her Killer Was at the Show

Her killer, Kevin James Loibl, could be seen in a photo at the concert earlier that night.
Source: Orlando Police Department

Her killer, Kevin James Loibl, could be seen in a photo at the concert earlier that night.

In the eerie aftermath, photographs taken from the night of the shooting, which were used in the police investigation, reveal Loibl standing in the back of the crowd during her concert, arms crossed.

Grimmie was a rising star in the music world. She had been singing and songwriting since the age of 15, when she launched her personal YouTube channel in 2009. She gained a loyal following after appearing on the sixth season of NBC's singing competition The Voice, joining coach Adam Levine's team, and ultimately, finishing in third place.

Levine offered to pay for the entire funeral shortly after the news of her death broke.

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A Legacy Lives On

Loibl used two guns to shoot Grimmie four times.
Source: Orlando Police Department

Loibl used two guns to shoot Grimmie four times.

Over the past decade, Grimmie’s family has worked hard to keep her name and her legacy alive. They launched the Christina Grimmie Foundation, which helps give money and support to victims of gun violence.

The Foundation is currently in the midst of a "10 for Ten" fundraising campaign, with "every dollar raised going directly towards families impacted by gun violence."

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Grimmie's Brother Pays Tribute

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Grimmie became a star after finishing third on The Voice.
Source: nbc

Grimmie became a star after finishing third on 'The Voice.'

On Wednesday, June 10, a new documentary about her life, Christina Grimmie: Her Voice and Legacy a Decade Later, was released on her YouTube channel, featuring the singer's story through interviews with family and loved ones.

In a statement on the anniversary, Marcus shared, "Christina was my little sister, my best friend, and the most fearless person I’ve ever known. Watching this community come together to honor her, 10 years later, still going strong, it fills me up every single time. She would have been so embarrassed by all the fuss, and so secretly overjoyed by every bit of it. That was her."

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