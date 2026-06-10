Christina Grimmie Tragedy: Horrifying Resurfaced Photo Shows 'The Voice' Singer's Killer Moments Before She Was Shot Dead During Meet and Greet 10 Years Ago

Grimme was signing autographs for excited fans after her concert at The Plaza Live near downtown Orlando on June 10, 2006.

About 20 minutes into the autograph-signing session, the 22-year-old was approached by then 27-year-old Kevin James Loibl.

The unsuspecting singer opened her arms for a hug from the fan, but instead, he pulled out two guns and shot her four times – once in the head and three in the torso.

Grimmie's brother, Marcus, tackled Loibl, but the killer slipped away and shot himself in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, Grimmie was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later. Just hours before her death, she posted a video to Twitter reminding fans in the Orlando area to come out and see her perform as the opening act for the band, Before You Exit.