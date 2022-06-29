Chris Pratt Called Out! Actor's 'Not Religious' Claim Debunked After Spilling About Church & Faith For Years

The Jurassic World actor, 43, claimed he's "not a religious person" and called religion "oppressive as f---" in his latest interview with Men's Health, despite hijacking several interviews and social media conversations throughout the years to talk about his church and faith.

Pratt famously defended his church in 2019 after the organization was accused of being "infamously anti-LGBTQ." Over the years, he was quoted several times saying he went to Zoe Church in Los Angeles, a facility with strong Hillsong ties.