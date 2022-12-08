Ex-'SNL' Star Chris Kattan Undergoes Emergency Surgery As Actor Battles Severe Pneumonia

Despite the drama, Kattan said he still had a good time. He said, "It was a lot of fun, but it was hard. At some point, it just became hard not to talk to family. And for me, it became hard to be disconnected from the outside world."

"I don't think I was so ready [or] realized what that felt like when you have cameras on you 24/7, except for when you're going to use the bidet. That's really it," the comedian continued. "I didn't realize how much I missed my family and friends and my loved ones and girlfriend."

Kattan added that he was "grateful for the time" on the beloved show and for the "great friendships" he formed as a cast member.