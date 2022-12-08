Ex-'SNL' Star Chris Kattan Undergoes Emergency Surgery As Actor Battles Severe Pneumonia
Former Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan was hospitalized on December 4 for a severe case of pneumonia and had to undergo emergency surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kattan, 52, was on the road for his stand-up comedy tour when he contracted Streptococcus Pneumoniae, a severe case of pneumonia.
The 52-year-old comedian was slated to appear in Valparaiso, Indiana, on Friday as part of his stand-up tour but has been forced to reschedule the show amid his medical emergency.
After he was admitted to the hospital, Kattan's condition worsened and he required emergency surgery.
Lucky for Kattan, the surgery was a success.
The actor is expected to be released from the hospital tomorrow.
The fate of the remainder of Kattan's tour dates has yet to be determined.
Earlier this year Kattan was featured as a contestant on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother — until he abruptly left the show.
Despite the drama, Kattan said he still had a good time. He said, "It was a lot of fun, but it was hard. At some point, it just became hard not to talk to family. And for me, it became hard to be disconnected from the outside world."
"I don't think I was so ready [or] realized what that felt like when you have cameras on you 24/7, except for when you're going to use the bidet. That's really it," the comedian continued. "I didn't realize how much I missed my family and friends and my loved ones and girlfriend."
Kattan added that he was "grateful for the time" on the beloved show and for the "great friendships" he formed as a cast member.