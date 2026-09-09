Chris Hansen Brands 'Primetime' a 'Horror Film' and Accuses Hollywood of Acting in a 'Predatory Manner' — After Refusing to Sign NDA

He added, "But at the end of the day, it is a completely made-up work of fiction. Why would they not contact or consult me? Because they don't care about the real story. And the irony is that the real story is pretty darn dramatic on its own."

According to Hansen, the film's production company, A24, never reached out to him: "I have no issue with Robert Pattinson. I think he's a great actor and a nice guy, and he has been very gracious in his comments about me. But they put him in a difficult position. He's going to be asked, 'Did you actually meet with Chris Hansen?' And he has to explain why, as an actor portraying me, they never reached out even to have a discussion..."

"I think it’s because the studio and the director didn’t want to know the truth," the TV presenter suggested. "They had a notion of the film they wanted to create, and they wanted to benefit from the use of my name." Hansen claimed A24 didn't feel the need to reach out, as they "essentially said, 'This is loosely based on Chris's work, so we didn't have any compelling need to reach out to him, consult him, or get permission.' But they used the name, and they never want to answer that question."

Hansen explained he has yet to see Primetime because the production company "wanted an NDA and said it was their standard procedure. It may be a very standard NDA for them, but it’s not standard if you're Chris Hansen, and it would have been restrictive. I said, 'I'd love to see it. I'm happy to agree not to give away the plotline or anything like that, but I don't think I need to sign an NDA."