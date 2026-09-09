Chris Hansen Brands 'Primetime' a 'Horror Film' and Accuses Hollywood of Acting in a 'Predatory Manner' — After Refusing to Sign NDA
Sept. 9 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Chris Hansen has major issues with Primetime, the film based on his massively successful show To Catch a Predator, and he's made it clear that nothing on the big screen is accurate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hansen, who is portrayed by Robert Pattinson, claimed the Lance Oppenheim-directed film is a "complete work of fiction."
'Chris Hansen Goes Off on 'Primetime'
"There wouldn't be a movie if I hadn't created the Predator investigative series, so that would not be possible without my work," the journalist said at the Venice Film Festival when asked about Pattinson's Oscar chances. "Robert Pattinson has said that he hopes the movie adds to my legacy, and I appreciate that.
"But you still have something that is a complete work of fiction attached to a real name. Based upon what I've seen in the trailer and my understanding of what has been written about the film, they wanted to create something much darker and way more dramatic."
The 66-year-old, who has yet to see the film, called it an "insult to the thousands of men and women who work hard every day to protect children from predators. They turn something that is very positive, very challenging, and not without risk into what is essentially a horror film."
"I guess it’s not surprising that a Hollywood studio would act in such an exploitative or predatory manner," Hansen added, before claiming the industry was "led by perhaps one of the biggest predators to walk the planet, Harvey Weinstein..."
'They Don't Care About the Real Story'
He added, "But at the end of the day, it is a completely made-up work of fiction. Why would they not contact or consult me? Because they don't care about the real story. And the irony is that the real story is pretty darn dramatic on its own."
According to Hansen, the film's production company, A24, never reached out to him: "I have no issue with Robert Pattinson. I think he's a great actor and a nice guy, and he has been very gracious in his comments about me. But they put him in a difficult position. He's going to be asked, 'Did you actually meet with Chris Hansen?' And he has to explain why, as an actor portraying me, they never reached out even to have a discussion..."
"I think it’s because the studio and the director didn’t want to know the truth," the TV presenter suggested. "They had a notion of the film they wanted to create, and they wanted to benefit from the use of my name." Hansen claimed A24 didn't feel the need to reach out, as they "essentially said, 'This is loosely based on Chris's work, so we didn't have any compelling need to reach out to him, consult him, or get permission.' But they used the name, and they never want to answer that question."
Hansen explained he has yet to see Primetime because the production company "wanted an NDA and said it was their standard procedure. It may be a very standard NDA for them, but it’s not standard if you're Chris Hansen, and it would have been restrictive. I said, 'I'd love to see it. I'm happy to agree not to give away the plotline or anything like that, but I don't think I need to sign an NDA."
Chris Hansen Attempts to Promote Streaming Network Before Film
Despite Hansen not being interested in promoting the film, it appears he still wants to push his streaming network, TruBlue, by reportedly buying out ad space for every in-theater showing of the movie. The platform is similar to To Catch a Predator, as it continues his work of hunting down individuals who prey on children online.
In one clip, the former NBC star tells the audience, "I'm going to need everyone in the theater to take a seat right over there. Now there are more platforms than ever before where this disturbing crime is being committed. Join us undercover every day on my streaming network, TruBlu."
According to a report, Hansen was planning to tell viewers that the following film is "a Hollywood fantasy" of his television show. However, the line was abandoned over fears of backlash from A24.
Meanwhile, Hansen has not ruled out legal retaliation, previously telling Dan Abrams on his SiriusXM show, "They didn't have to use my name. They didn’t have to use the names of people with whom I've worked."