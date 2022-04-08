Chris Brown Finally Confirms Baby #3, Shares First Photo Of Daughter Lovely Months After Diamond Brown Gives Birth
Chris Brown has finally acknowledged his third child! The 32-year-old rapper confirmed the rumors that he welcomed a daughter with Diamond Brown, but it took him three months after the model gave birth.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Chris made it official by introducing his second daughter Lovely Symphani Brown to his 106 million followers. Posting a photo of the smiling infant wearing all Gucci, Lovely looks like the spitting image of her famous father.
In the picture, Chris' little girl is seen rocking a red one-piece with the fashion designer's traditional logo in blue stitching.
Sporting a red headband to match, Lovely's gorgeous brown eyes and full head of dark hair stand out. Catching the baby mid-laugh, Chris' youngest child was in a great mood for the adorable shot.
Fans weren't ready for the amount of cuteness overload Chris served with the photo to mark Lovely turning three months old.
Adding a ton of red-hearted emojis, the rapper publicly declared his love for his child for the first time. Diamond has been showing Lovely off since she gave birth on January 7 but has never confirmed who the child's father is despite rumors.
Chris finally put those rumors to bed.
When Diamond started posting shots from her pregnancy, fans immediately pointed the finger at Chris. The rapper had a rumored fling with the model in 2019 while his on-again, off-again girlfriend Ammika Harris was pregnant with his second child.
Radar learned Ammika was "pissed" when she found out that Diamond was expecting and went on a blocking spree, cutting anyone out who dare speak about the model's baby.
Chris' first baby mama Nia Guzman seemed to pick a side in the battle, sticking with Ammika. The girls showed a united front after Diamond gave birth.
Besides Lovely, Chris has two other children. He's dad to Ammika two-year-old son, Aeko Carti. He also famous knocked up Nia famously in 2014. Chris' firstborn child, daughter Royalty is 7 years old.