Your tip
Radar logoRadar logo
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

SUBMIT
BREAKING NEWS

Chris Brown Finally Confirms Baby #3, Shares First Photo Of Daughter Lovely Months After Diamond Brown Gives Birth

By:

Apr. 8 2022, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Chris Brown has finally acknowledged his third child! The 32-year-old rapper confirmed the rumors that he welcomed a daughter with Diamond Brown, but it took him three months after the model gave birth.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Chris made it official by introducing his second daughter Lovely Symphani Brown to his 106 million followers. Posting a photo of the smiling infant wearing all Gucci, Lovely looks like the spitting image of her famous father.

In the picture, Chris' little girl is seen rocking a red one-piece with the fashion designer's traditional logo in blue stitching.

chris brown confirms baby daughter diamond
Source: MEGA; @THEDIAMONDBROWN/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

Sporting a red headband to match, Lovely's gorgeous brown eyes and full head of dark hair stand out. Catching the baby mid-laugh, Chris' youngest child was in a great mood for the adorable shot.

Fans weren't ready for the amount of cuteness overload Chris served with the photo to mark Lovely turning three months old.

Adding a ton of red-hearted emojis, the rapper publicly declared his love for his child for the first time. Diamond has been showing Lovely off since she gave birth on January 7 but has never confirmed who the child's father is despite rumors.

Chris finally put those rumors to bed.

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown confirms baby daughter diamond
Source: @chrisbrownofficial/Instagram

When Diamond started posting shots from her pregnancy, fans immediately pointed the finger at Chris. The rapper had a rumored fling with the model in 2019 while his on-again, off-again girlfriend Ammika Harris was pregnant with his second child.

Radar learned Ammika was "pissed" when she found out that Diamond was expecting and went on a blocking spree, cutting anyone out who dare speak about the model's baby.

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown confirms baby daughter diamond
Source: @CHRISBROWNOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Chris' first baby mama Nia Guzman seemed to pick a side in the battle, sticking with Ammika. The girls showed a united front after Diamond gave birth.

Besides Lovely, Chris has two other children. He's dad to Ammika two-year-old son, Aeko Carti. He also famous knocked up Nia famously in 2014. Chris' firstborn child, daughter Royalty is 7 years old.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.