Chicago Woman Says Target Employee Told Her 'Let Me See More of You, Beautiful' at Self-Checkout, Then She Realizes No One Will Step In
Nov. 15 2026, Published 11:09 a.m. ET
A Chicago woman says a Target employee made increasingly inappropriate comments about her appearance while she was shopping, leaving her uncomfortable enough to rush out of the store.
She also questioned why nearby employees and customers did not intervene as the alleged harassment unfolded.
TikTok creator Serenity, who posts as @serenityxrose21, shared her account of the encounter in a video that circulated online. She said the interaction began with a compliment but quickly became uncomfortable when the worker continued pursuing her after she declined his invitation to go out.
According to Serenity, the employee approached her while she was using the self-checkout area at a Chicago Target. She said she initially responded politely to his comments about her appearance before realizing the conversation was becoming inappropriate.
Target Employee Allegedly Made Unwanted Advances Toward Shopper
Serenity recalled that the employee first complimented her appearance, telling her she looked beautiful.
"So basically, he was like, 'Oh, you look so beautiful today, just wanted to tell you.' I was like, 'Oh, thank you, I really appreciate it,'" she recounted.
However, she said the interaction did not end there. The employee allegedly asked about her plans after shopping and expressed interest in taking her out.
"He was like, 'Oh, what are you doing after this? Do you have any plans? Like, I would love to take you out sometime,'" she said.
Serenity claimed she declined the invitation, but the worker continued trying to persuade her. She said she began feeling uncomfortable as he failed to respect her response.
Worker Allegedly Made Explicit Remarks About Her Body
The encounter reportedly escalated when Serenity turned her attention back to scanning her purchases.
She claimed the employee moved behind her checkout station while she was facing away from him. He then allegedly made comments about her body.
"I was facing away from him, he was behind me, and then he was like, 'Oh, let me see more of you, beautiful. Turn around. Let me see more of that body. You look amazing,'" she recalled.
The TikTok creator said the remarks caught her off guard. She also claimed other shoppers and employees were nearby when the exchange took place.
Woman Questions Why No One Intervened During Encounter
Serenity said the apparent lack of intervention from people around her made the experience even more upsetting.
She recalled looking around and realizing that nobody appeared to be addressing the employee's behavior.
"And I'm like, oh my god, nobody is saying anything. There's no employees saying anything to this man," she said.
Despite feeling uncomfortable, Serenity said she focused on completing her purchase rather than confronting the worker. She then hurried out of the store toward her vehicle.
According to her account, the employee continued calling after her as she walked away.
Serenity Says She Avoided Target Location After Incident
The TikTok creator said the experience affected her willingness to return to the same Target location.
She claimed she avoided the store for an extended period after the encounter because of how uncomfortable the interaction had made her feel.
The allegations have not been independently verified. No response from Target addressing the specific incident was found in the available reporting.