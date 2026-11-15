Chicago Woman Says Target Employee Told Her 'Let Me See More of You, Beautiful' at Self-Checkout, Then She Realizes No One Will Step In

A Chicago woman says a Target employee made increasingly inappropriate comments about her appearance while she was shopping, leaving her uncomfortable enough to rush out of the store.

She also questioned why nearby employees and customers did not intervene as the alleged harassment unfolded.

TikTok creator Serenity, who posts as @serenityxrose21, shared her account of the encounter in a video that circulated online. She said the interaction began with a compliment but quickly became uncomfortable when the worker continued pursuing her after she declined his invitation to go out.

According to Serenity, the employee approached her while she was using the self-checkout area at a Chicago Target. She said she initially responded politely to his comments about her appearance before realizing the conversation was becoming inappropriate.