EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines' Marriage Confession –– Actress 'Never Had Any Desire' to Be Married to a 'Polarizing Public Figure'... as Husband RFK Jr. Is 'Despised By Half of the World'

The actress opens up about her relationship with her controversial husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, in her tell-all book, Unscripted.

Hines notes 'no one aspires' to be married to a 'polarizing political figure.'

After discussing her husband's controversial takes on vaccines and the toll it took on relationships they had with people, Hines made a staggering admission.

"I had constructed my life around entertainment," she writes. "I never had any desire to be part of a political conversation – or to be married to a polarizing public figure, for that matter – although I suppose no one really aspires to that."

In line with that, Hines states she "never posted anything political" aside from telling people to vote.

"I didn't tell them who they should vote for," she adds, "just that it was important to participate."