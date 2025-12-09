EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines' Marriage Confession –– Actress 'Never Had Any Desire' to Be Married to a 'Polarizing Public Figure'... as Husband RFK Jr. Is 'Despised By Half of the World'
Dec. 9 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Cheryl Hines has made a shocking marriage confession, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress opens up about her relationship with her controversial husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, in her tell-all book, Unscripted.
What Did Cheryl Hines Say About Her Marriage?
After discussing her husband's controversial takes on vaccines and the toll it took on relationships they had with people, Hines made a staggering admission.
"I had constructed my life around entertainment," she writes. "I never had any desire to be part of a political conversation – or to be married to a polarizing public figure, for that matter – although I suppose no one really aspires to that."
In line with that, Hines states she "never posted anything political" aside from telling people to vote.
"I didn't tell them who they should vote for," she adds, "just that it was important to participate."
RFK Jr.'s 'Contentious Vaccine Discussions' Took a Toll on Cheryl Hines
The Curb Your Enthusiasm actress goes on to admit the "contentious vaccine discussions RFK Jr. was having" were starting to consume her.
"I wanted to talk with him about the complications his outspoken beliefs were creating for me and the family, but it seemed like our discussions would lead back to him showing me studies and facts and figures about why he had taken up the fight," she notes.
While she claims she was "tired" of hearing about it, she feels there were "two sides of the vaccine argument."
RFK Jr. Pitched a 'Fake Separation' to Cheryl HInes
As Radar previously reported, when RFK Jr. was running for president, things got so contentious and divisive regarding his beliefs he suggested a "fake separation."
Hines recalls in her memoir some being "furious" at her husband over his discourse on vaccines, while others were telling her to "thank" him for his "important work."
Hines claims that half the world "loved" RFK Jr. and the other half "despised him" at the time.
"The mainstream media demonized him and mischaracterized his statements," she details. "I found myself frustrated with Bobby every time a news story broke, reporting something divisive he supposedly said. Many times, a quote would be taken out of context to ignite a fiery story."
Hines adds she "started to care less" about the context, as she "sometimes didn't like the language he used.
"I was aggravated that he'd say anything that had the chance of being taken out of context,"
RFK Jr. Threw His Support Behind Donald Trump
As things felt like a powder keg waiting to explode, Hines explains RFK Jr. realized the toll his controversial stances were having on her.
Due to this, he "pitched" her the idea of a "fake separation."
"If the world thought we were separated, people would be less inclined to blame and attack me for his actions," he later revealed. "I saw how it was affecting her life, and I said to her, 'We should just announce that we are separated,' so that you can have some distance from me.'"
RFK Jr. ended up suspending his presidential campaign and throwing his support behind Donald Trump. Hines has remained by his side through this, which has caused some of her former Hollywood allies to cast her aside.