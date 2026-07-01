EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Wedding Plans at 80 Revealed After Cougar Hinted She's Engaged to Boytoy Lover 'AE' Edwards
July 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Here comes the octogenarian bride. On June 1, Cher hinted she's engaged to boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards, posting a diamond emoji on X alongside a cryptic message, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Engagement Buzz Reaches Fever Pitch
"I said yes to something I usually say no to," the "Believe" singer, 80, wrote.
"It was very sleek." Married twice before – to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975, and to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979 – Cher has been linked to the 39-year-old music executive since November 2022.
"Cher loves to keep people on their toes, so her teasing an engagement isn't surprising," an insider tells RadarOnline.com. "Is she really engaged? No one knows for sure."
The music icon previously sparked wedding talk after sharing a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring on social media in December 2022.
It was accompanied by a shout-out to her much-younger man.
Wedding Bells Could Ring With Prenup First
"We just have a blast," Cher has raved of the May-December romance. "I think he's beautiful."
Per the insider, it's clear the Grammy winner loves AE.
"Many think she will get married this year," noted the source. "But you'd better believe there will be a prenup."