Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Cher
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Wedding Plans at 80 Revealed After Cougar Hinted She's Engaged to Boytoy Lover 'AE' Edwards

cher wedding plans ae edwards engagement hint
Source: MEGA

Cher's wedding plans at 80 emerged after AE Edwards fueled engagement speculation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Here comes the octogenarian bride. On June 1, Cher hinted she's engaged to boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards, posting a diamond emoji on X alongside a cryptic message, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Engagement Buzz Reaches Fever Pitch

Article continues below advertisement
Alexander 'AE' Edwards fueled engagement speculation after Cher hinted she had said 'yes' in a cryptic post.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Alexander 'AE' Edwards fueled engagement speculation after Cher hinted she had said 'yes' in a cryptic post.

Article continues below advertisement

"I said yes to something I usually say no to," the "Believe" singer, 80, wrote.

"It was very sleek." Married twice before – to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975, and to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979 – Cher has been linked to the 39-year-old music executive since November 2022.

"Cher loves to keep people on their toes, so her teasing an engagement isn't surprising," an insider tells RadarOnline.com. "Is she really engaged? No one knows for sure."

The music icon previously sparked wedding talk after sharing a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring on social media in December 2022.

It was accompanied by a shout-out to her much-younger man.

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding Bells Could Ring With Prenup First

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
marilyn monroes father fixation search for love

EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe's Twisted Daddy Issues — Radar Reveals Warped Father Fixation That Led Tragic Bombshell to Look for Love in All the Wrong Places

sally fields second act oscar winner cashes in at

EXCLUSIVE: Sally Field's Second Act — How Former Teen Queen and Oscar-Winner is Cashing In Aged 80

Article continues below advertisement
An insider said many believe Cher could marry Alexander 'AE' Edwards this year, with a prenup expected.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

An insider said many believe Cher could marry Alexander 'AE' Edwards this year, with a prenup expected.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"We just have a blast," Cher has raved of the May-December romance. "I think he's beautiful."

Per the insider, it's clear the Grammy winner loves AE.

"Many think she will get married this year," noted the source. "But you'd better believe there will be a prenup."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.