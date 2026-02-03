EXCLUSIVE: Cher Dead in Hollywood! Singing Icon, 79, Sparks Huge Fears Her Career is Kaput After Disastrous 'SNL' Stint

Fans online mocked she was not even pretending to sing and questioned whether the Grammy winner still had the famed pipes that made her a superstar thrush.

According to a source, folks close to the songbird are also wondering the same thing.

"Fact is, she's struggling to sustain live vocals the way she used to, there's just no denying that," said an insider. "People around her worry that the years of nonstop touring, late nights and hard living have taken a toll that she simply can't recover from."

More than two years ago, Cher dropped her first-ever holiday album, Christmas, and bragged that she'd been told by her doctor she had the "vocal cords of a 25-year-old girl," despite her advanced age.

"I mean, look, you don't usually have a very great voice at 77, right? But it seems like a lot of us are having some sort of resurgence. I don't know what it is. Revenge of the old people," she crowed.