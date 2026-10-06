EXCLUSIVE: Inside Charlton Heston's Remarkable Hollywood Love Story With Wife Lydia

Charlton first set eyes on Lydia Clarke in a fundamentals of theater class at Northwestern University in Chicago. He decided on the spot that they should marry.

"I obviously found the right girl the first time out," he said in Charlton Heston: Hollywood's Last Icon, a biography by Marc Eliot. "And I had the brains to recognize that."

But it wasn't love at first sight for Clarke.

"He was arrogant and conceited and supremely self-confident," she recalled, adding that fortunately she gave the Illinois-bred theater student the benefit of the doubt.

They wound up working on a performance together, and she warmed to his intelligence and great sense of humor.

Clarke agreed to a date, "and that was it," she said. "I was insanely in love with him."

Wed in 1944, the newlyweds' bliss was interrupted by the onset of World War II. Charlton left his new bride to become an Air Force radio operator and aerial gunner based in Alaska, where he wrote her daily heartfelt letters.

"The two of them were great letter writers," said Rochell.