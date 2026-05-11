EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Seeking Sequel With Denise Richards — Pair Is Back to Bonding as Actor Helps His Ex Through Her Latest Divorce

"Charlie is great in a crisis," noted an insider. "He's totally stepped up for Denise through everything that's gone on with Aaron. He's offered a shoulder to cry on, money, and anything else she could possibly need."

"She says she doesn't know how she'd have made it through this without Charlie. He even helped her out when she was recovering from her plastic surgery, which he's been so supportive of. He's constantly telling her that she looks better than she ever has."

The HIV-positive actor, who's admitted to a wild sex life with gals and guys, is currently feuding with older daughter, Sami, he spent a day with Richards and Lola on March 25 and his kid was thrilled.

"Awe dad!! I love you so much, today was so special to me," Lola commented on Sheen's Instagram post about the family outing.