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EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Seeking Sequel With Denise Richards — Pair Is Back to Bonding as Actor Helps His Ex Through Her Latest Divorce

Charlie Sheen has reconnected with Denise Richards as he supports her through her latest divorce.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen has reconnected with Denise Richards as he supports her through her latest divorce.

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May 11 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Tinseltown bad boy Charlie Sheen has been boosting former wife Denise Richards during her ugly divorce from Aaron Phypers and RadarOnline.com can reveal the pals claim there's still a major spark between the pair and predict the former twosome will soon reunite.

The couple was wed from 2002 to 2006 and share daughters Sami, 22, and Lola, 20, and sources said the former Two and a Half Men sitcom star, 60, still carries a torch for the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills beauty currently mired in a vicious divorce battle.

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Charlie Steps Up

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Charlie Sheen allegedly supported Denise Richards through her divorce from Aaron Phypers and recovery from plastic surgery.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Charlie Sheen allegedly supported Denise Richards through her divorce from Aaron Phypers and recovery from plastic surgery.

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"Charlie is great in a crisis," noted an insider. "He's totally stepped up for Denise through everything that's gone on with Aaron. He's offered a shoulder to cry on, money, and anything else she could possibly need."

"She says she doesn't know how she'd have made it through this without Charlie. He even helped her out when she was recovering from her plastic surgery, which he's been so supportive of. He's constantly telling her that she looks better than she ever has."

The HIV-positive actor, who's admitted to a wild sex life with gals and guys, is currently feuding with older daughter, Sami, he spent a day with Richards and Lola on March 25 and his kid was thrilled.

"Awe dad!! I love you so much, today was so special to me," Lola commented on Sheen's Instagram post about the family outing.

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Charlie Still Pining for Denise

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Sami Sheen said her relationship with her dad, Charlie, has gone through long periods without communication.
Source: ROMA / MEGA

Sami Sheen said her relationship with her dad, Charlie, has gone through long periods without communication.

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Meanwhile, Sami said of their relationship: "Me and my dad haven't really spoken much in the past five months. It goes in very big chunks with him. I think for the first 13 years of my life, it was pretty bad, and then we were OK for a couple years, and now it's just, like, OK."

Sheen would love to reunite with Richards.

"He's like a puppy dog when she's around, it's obvious he wants her back," shared the insider. "He has never stopped loving her – he always says she's the one that got away."

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Source: APEX / MEGA

An insider claimed Charlie still believes Richards is 'the one that got away.'

And the feelings seem mutual.

"She's very flirty with him too," added the source. "Denise loves to be taken care of, and when Charlie is at his best, he can be very nurturing. That is very much the key to her heart."

"There's a real spark back between them. Whether that will play out long term is anyone's guess, but no one would be surprised if they gave it another go."

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