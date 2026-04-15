EXCLUSIVE: Chappell Roan's Story Doesn't Ring True – Snippy 'Pink Pony Club' Singer Branded Hypocrite Over 'Poor Upbringing' Sob Tale
April 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Snippy Pink Pony Club singer Chappell Roan is being called a hypocrite for moaning about her early struggles when she comes from a rich and privileged family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics took aim at the campy crooner after she was accused of making Jude Law's daughter Ada cry at a hotel in Brazil on March 21 by having a security guard confront the 11-year-old and her Irish singer mom – the actor's ex Catherine Harding – after the fan smiled at her.
Roan Denies Security Guard Drama
On her Instagram Stories, Roan later insisted the muscle was "not my personal security" and added, "I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child." (The guard, Pascal Duvier, said he takes "full responsibility for the interactions" with Ada and her mother and insisted he wasn't working on behalf of the singer.)
But now, social media sleuths are targeting the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess hitmaker, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz.
Roan’s ‘Struggle’ Story Under Fire
During the early days of her career, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter – who has bellyached about the attention that comes with fame – claimed she "lived in a trailer park." And when Roan accepted her Best New Artist Grammy last year, she griped about not being able to afford health insurance during the COVID pandemic after being dropped from the label that signed her as a minor, which left her feeling "dehumanized."
The star's rep said, "This rumor is inaccurate and another false attempt to discredit" her.
But sources said the peeved diva's parents had built a successful veterinary empire in Missouri, and her late multimillionaire grandfather Dennis Chappell was one of the original business partners of Proctor-Jarvis-Chappell Insurance Agency and also owned a country club.
Fans Accuse Roan of Fakery
One online commentator shared: "She wasn't oppressed. She was just building a backstory to sell a brand. She built her whole persona on being the Midwestern pop star from humble roots. She marketed herself as the queer voice of the working class. She danced around in glitter, called herself 'the Midwest Princess,' and convinced her fans she knew what it meant to fight from the bottom. But her bottom was padded with generational wealth."
Another commented: "Ms. 'I don't want to be famous' is just another rich girl pretending to be poor that spent YEARS and a bunch of money trying to be famous."