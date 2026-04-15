EXCLUSIVE: Chappell Roan's Story Doesn't Ring True – Snippy 'Pink Pony Club' Singer Branded Hypocrite Over 'Poor Upbringing' Sob Tale

During the early days of her career, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter – who has bellyached about the attention that comes with fame – claimed she "lived in a trailer park." And when Roan accepted her Best New Artist Grammy last year, she griped about not being able to afford health insurance during the COVID pandemic after being dropped from the label that signed her as a minor, which left her feeling "dehumanized."

The star's rep said, "This rumor is inaccurate and another false attempt to discredit" her.

But sources said the peeved diva's parents had built a successful veterinary empire in Missouri, and her late multimillionaire grandfather Dennis Chappell was one of the original business partners of Proctor-Jarvis-Chappell Insurance Agency and also owned a country club.