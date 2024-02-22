Dressed to Impress: Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and Model GF Marianne Fonseca Take Over Fashion Week in Milan
Chainsmokers hitmaker Andrew "Drew" Taggart and his model girlfriend, Marianne Fonseca, are making a fashion statement in Milan.
RadarOnline.com has learned the power couple stepped out in style while attending the Roberto Cavali show debuting his fall 2024 collection.
Suitably called "Marbleous," it is "an ode to metamorphosis, with polychrome marbles representing and inspiring a woman's readiness to transform, evolve and reinterpret herself," per the brand.
She dazzled in a bejeweled black two-piece set while he looked suave in cream-colored pants and a button-up paired with a burnt red and green jacket.
While in Italy, the lovebirds also hit up the Diesel show together during Fashion Week. Diesel livestreamed its preparations and treated viewers to 24-hour access to the showspace, studio, casting room and atelier.
Mari opted for a chic belly-baring denim getup paired with a tiny clutch while he wore a distressed and sheer collared top paired with matching bottoms that featured a splash of red.
"Drew and Mari were honored to be in Milan for their first fashion week as a couple," sources close to the pair told RadarOnline.com. "It was an unbelievable experience to not just sit front row at these shows, but to be dressed by incredible designers like Glenn Martens for Diesel."
Earlier today, the model shared a "Get Ready With Me" video via her Instagram featuring Taggart as they prepped for the Max Mara show while he posted a car selfie.
It's been an eventful few weeks for the chart-topping performer after he and bandmate Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers partied with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
Drew and Alex took the stage at the Zouk nightclub at Resorts World, rocking the crowd including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, as well as chart-topping performer Post Malone and Kelce's fellow NFL star brother, Jason.
Kelce and Swift kept the party going with a fun-filled event at XS nightclub, where they reportedly stayed until the early hours of the morning, finally heading home at around 5:15 AM.