EXCLUSIVE: Her Heart Will Go On! Celine Dion Finally Opens the Door to Finding Love Again Ten Years After Losing Husband René Angélil

A rejuvenated Celine Dion is well on the road to recovery after several health setbacks, and now she's set her heart on finding love again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It's been nearly 10 years since the My Heart Will Go On singer, 57, lost her husband and soulmate, René Angélil, who died in 2016 at the age of 73 after a long battle with throat cancer.

"Celine's finally feeling like herself again," an insider said. "Her health is so much better than it was. She says she's been given another chance at life and she wants to live it full tilt."