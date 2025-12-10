EXCLUSIVE: Her Heart Will Go On! Celine Dion Finally Opens the Door to Finding Love Again Ten Years After Losing Husband René Angélil
Dec. 10 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
A rejuvenated Celine Dion is well on the road to recovery after several health setbacks, and now she's set her heart on finding love again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It's been nearly 10 years since the My Heart Will Go On singer, 57, lost her husband and soulmate, René Angélil, who died in 2016 at the age of 73 after a long battle with throat cancer.
"Celine's finally feeling like herself again," an insider said. "Her health is so much better than it was. She says she's been given another chance at life and she wants to live it full tilt."
Health Struggles Haven’t Stopped The Star
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Grammy winner has struggled with the rare autoimmune neurological disorder stiff person syndrome for the past three years. She also underwent surgery to repair a hearing problem known as patulous Eustachian tube in 2018.
There's no question that René, the father of her three sons, René-Charles, 24, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 15, was the love of her life.
The proud mom recently made a rare public appearance with her sons at a Paul McCartney concert in Las Vegas on October 4.
"Everyone was saying how great she looked. And it wasn't a one-off. She's looking forward to going out more and has started to accept all sorts of invites," the source said.
Ready To Open Her Heart
EXCLUSIVE: Dick Cheney's Death Divided America — Mixed Tributes Poured in After Ex-Veep's Shocking Passing at 84 Following Health Struggles
"The memory of René and their legacy together will always loom large in her life," the source shared. "But she feels strongly it's time to allow a relationship in again. She knows René would want her to be happy and fulfilled."
So with her health improving, she's finally able to have a social life again – and she's thrilled about it.
According to the source: "She's going to dinner parties and having people over. She's got a very full life with lots of love in it, but she admits it would be wonderful to have a partner again. And she's ready to start the search."