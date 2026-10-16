EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion's Grueling Training Regime Sparks Fresh Health Fears
Oct. 16 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Céline Dion's demanding new training regime has raised fresh questions about the physical pressures facing the singer as she battles her rare neurological disorder while undertaking an ambitious return to live performance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old Canadian superstar, who was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, returned to the stage last month for a 26-show residency at the Plénitude Arena in Nanterre, near Paris.
Grueling Comeback Training Regime
The concerts, scheduled to continue until May, mark a significant comeback for Dion, whose condition previously forced her to withdraw from public life and suspend performances.
Her personal performance coach Naomi Stikeman has now revealed the extraordinary physical preparation involved in getting the singer ready for the demanding concerts.
She said: "My goal is for Céline to feel empowered inside and out, so she can enjoy her time on stage and perform at her best."
The former ballet dancer also explained Dion had embraced an intensive program inspired by the training undertaken by professional dancers.
She said: "I offered to train her as if she were a professional dancer, and her eyes lit up. The idea resonated with her, and that approach became part of her path to peak performance."
Stiff-Person Syndrome Sparks Physical Concerns
The revelation highlights the physical demands Dion is managing following her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition associated with muscle rigidity and painful spasms.
A source claimed: "Although Céline's determination to perform has attracted admiration, the length and intensity of her training are raising serious questions and fears about how she is balancing physical exertion with managing her condition.
"She is training like a woman more than half her age, and it is causing a lot of worry that she could burn out on stage."
The Because You Loved Me hitmaker's sessions incorporate Pilates, yoga, classical ballet, contemporary dance and specialist stretching exercises designed to improve strength, coordination and mobility.
Stikeman added: "I aim to create a space where she is physically challenged and also free to engage artistically. Céline doesn't set any limitations for herself, and her progress has been incredible to witness."
Inside Céline Dion's Intense Workout Sessions
The coach revealed their training sessions can extend over several hours, depending on Dion's schedule and the exercises involved.
She said: "Depending on Céline's schedule, our sessions might be 30 minutes, or several hours if we're including dance improvisation and a partner."
Each workout begins with gentle movements on a mat before progressing to more physically demanding exercises involving balance and weight-bearing positions.
Stikeman explained careful attention is paid to Dion's spine, joints and core muscles before the intensity increases.
The performer's commitment represents a remarkable effort to rebuild the physical capabilities required for performing after years of uncertainty surrounding her career.
Dion, whose hits include My Heart Will Go On, has previously spoken publicly about the challenges posed by her condition.
Stikeman nevertheless emphasized the singer's enthusiasm for training and her ability to master demanding routines.
She said: "Céline absorbs information at lightning speed, and the variety in our work reflects her appetite to learn and grow. Music is a key component that frames our work together."
Céline Dion's Remarkable Music Career
Dion rose from humble beginnings in Quebec, Canada, to become one of the world's most successful singers. The youngest of 14 children, she achieved international fame after winning the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest.
Along with My Heart Will Go On, her powerful voice propelled hits such as The Power of Love and Because You Loved Me, helping her sell more than 200 million records worldwide.
A five-time Grammy winner, Dion also enjoyed hugely successful Las Vegas residencies.