EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion's Grueling Training Regime Sparks Fresh Health Fears

The 58-year-old Canadian superstar, who was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, returned to the stage last month for a 26-show residency at the Plénitude Arena in Nanterre, near Paris.

Céline Dion 's demanding new training regime has raised fresh questions about the physical pressures facing the singer as she battles her rare neurological disorder while undertaking an ambitious return to live performance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The concerts, scheduled to continue until May, mark a significant comeback for Dion, whose condition previously forced her to withdraw from public life and suspend performances.

Her personal performance coach Naomi Stikeman has now revealed the extraordinary physical preparation involved in getting the singer ready for the demanding concerts.

She said: "My goal is for Céline to feel empowered inside and out, so she can enjoy her time on stage and perform at her best."

The former ballet dancer also explained Dion had embraced an intensive program inspired by the training undertaken by professional dancers.

She said: "I offered to train her as if she were a professional dancer, and her eyes lit up. The idea resonated with her, and that approach became part of her path to peak performance."