Celebs Who Love a Gamble/Bet

However, one such past time that is also hugely popular amongst many celebs is gambling. Whether it’s playing a game of blackjack or poker, or placing a wager on a big sports match, gambling is a popular past time for the rich and famous.

Celebrities are often posting pictures of themselves on private jets enjoying seemingly blissful, and expensive, holidays. It’s also not unknown for them to have other interests outside their profession, with many starting their own clothing, make-up, perfume, and alcohol brands.

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather won an astonishing 15 major world championships over five weight classes, from super featherweight to light middleweight. Retiring undefeated, he is estimated to have earnt $1.1billion during his glittering boxing career.

Since retirement, Mayweather has continued to rack up several big money wins thanks to his fondness for sports betting. Something he is not afraid to share details of with his millions of fans on social media.

In 2015, he famously went on a four-day betting streak, placing $350,00 on the NBA and Gennady Golovkin's fight with Willy Monroe Jr. The “Money” went home with a handsome $827,272 for his troubles.

That win however, pales into insignificance when compared to one of his biggest wins. In 2014, Mayweather spent a month betting on the NFL and began by banking $1,825,714.28 after betting on both the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts to win by more than 7.5 points.

A further $815,000 on the Denver Broncos to beat the New York Jets by more than 7.5 points, saw him win another $1.4million. The Arizona Cardinals defeat of the Oakland Raiders saw another $800,000 stake turn into $1.5million. In total, the former champ picked up around $4.7million dollars in just one month.