EXCLUSIVE: How A-Listers Are 'Waging Super-Competitive Bum Cleavage War' Ahead of This Year's Awards Season

How A-Listers Are 'Waging Super-Competitive Bum Cleavage War' Ahead of This Year's Awards Season
Feb. 15 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jennifer Lopez is leading what stylists are describing as a "super-competitive bum cleavage war" as Hollywood's biggest names push the boundaries of red-carpet fashion ahead of this year's awards season.
In recent months – from the American Music Awards to the Vanity Fair Oscar party and the Billboard Women in Music Awards – a striking shift has emerged.
Established stars and newer faces alike have embraced gowns and corsetry designed to spotlight what insiders called "butt cleavage," with strategically cut panels, sheer fabrics, and dramatic backless silhouettes dominating premieres and after-parties.
Industry observers told us the trend reflects a broader recalibration of red-carpet codes, where traditional décolletage is being eclipsed by bold rear-facing statements.
Jennifer Lopez and Margot Robbie Lead the Look
Lopez, 56, appeared at the 2025 American Music Awards in a slinky black gown that revealed a sharply defined lower back and upper-glute cutout.
She has long spoken about body confidence, previously saying: "In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like, 'Jennifer has a big butt, and it's good.'"
A fashion publicist familiar with stars' cheeky outfit plans for several upcoming awards events said: "There is absolutely a sense that A-listers are waging a super-competitive bum cleavage war this season. Stylists are aware that a dramatic back shot travels instantly online. It's about creating that viral image – the one photographers pivot for."
Margot Robbie, 35, also drew attention at the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in a backless design from Giorgio Armani's final collection.
Appearing at the event 10 months after welcoming her first child, Robbie's silhouette became a focal point of the evening.
One stylist who worked on the event said: "There was a deliberate decision to lean into strong, sculptural tailoring that framed her back. The message was confident – and it worked."
'I Want to Go All Out'
At last year's Vanity Fair Oscar party, Zoë Kravitz, 37, opted for a gown featuring a sheer rear panel that redirected camera lenses to her behind.
Kravitz has previously defended bodily expression, declaring, "Being uncomfortable with the human body is brainwashing. It's just a body. We all got 'em."
Julia Fox, 36, embraced the new "butt cleavage" aesthetic at the 2025 Revolve Festival, wearing a dramatically cut ensemble.
Addressing criticism of her wardrobe choices, she said: "If people could see what I dress like in my day to day, it's literally like boxers, stained, dirty T-shirts, Adidas slides."
She added, "That's kind of why when I do get dressed up, I want to go all out because my real life is so unglamorous."
Designers Target the Viral Back Shot
Beyoncé, 44, has also leaned into figure-accentuating silhouettes during recent appearances, reinforcing her long-standing embrace of body positivity.
Meanwhile, singer Katy Perry, 41, appeared at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards in a red corseted look featuring a dramatic lower-back reveal. The singer has said, "I don't have a Kate Moss body, but I'm very proud and happy with mine."
Television host Maya Jama, 31, showcased a similar look on social media, pairing one of her latest daring looks with a dance video that quickly amassed millions of views.
She has addressed online scrutiny directly, writing: "My weight fluctuates monthly – sometimes I'm curvier, sometimes I'm skinnier – but my body and b---- are 100% natural."
She added, "As I said before, trolls, READ IT AND WEEP."
One red-carpet strategist told us: "This isn't accidental. Designers are engineering gowns for the reverse angle because that's what trends on TikTok and Instagram. In a crowded awards field, the back of the dress has become the new front."
With nominations looming and campaigns intensifying, industry figures suggest the competition for the most talked-about silhouette – from the front and the back – is only beginning.