EXCLUSIVE: How A-Listers Are 'Waging Super-Competitive Bum Cleavage War' Ahead of This Year's Awards Season

Lopez, 56, appeared at the 2025 American Music Awards in a slinky black gown that revealed a sharply defined lower back and upper-glute cutout.

She has long spoken about body confidence, previously saying: "In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like, 'Jennifer has a big butt, and it's good.'"

A fashion publicist familiar with stars' cheeky outfit plans for several upcoming awards events said: "There is absolutely a sense that A-listers are waging a super-competitive bum cleavage war this season. Stylists are aware that a dramatic back shot travels instantly online. It's about creating that viral image – the one photographers pivot for."

Margot Robbie, 35, also drew attention at the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in a backless design from Giorgio Armani's final collection.

Appearing at the event 10 months after welcoming her first child, Robbie's silhouette became a focal point of the evening.

One stylist who worked on the event said: "There was a deliberate decision to lean into strong, sculptural tailoring that framed her back. The message was confident – and it worked."