Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How A-Listers Are 'Waging Super-Competitive Bum Cleavage War' Ahead of This Year's Awards Season

Photo of Katy Perry, Margot Robbie and Zoe Kravitz
Source: MEGA

A-Listers are going all out to stand out with their head-turning outfits.

Feb. 15 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jennifer Lopez is leading what stylists are describing as a "super-competitive bum cleavage war" as Hollywood's biggest names push the boundaries of red-carpet fashion ahead of this year's awards season.

In recent months – from the American Music Awards to the Vanity Fair Oscar party and the Billboard Women in Music Awards – a striking shift has emerged.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez wore a slinky black gown with a dramatic lower back cutout at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google

Established stars and newer faces alike have embraced gowns and corsetry designed to spotlight what insiders called "butt cleavage," with strategically cut panels, sheer fabrics, and dramatic backless silhouettes dominating premieres and after-parties.

Industry observers told us the trend reflects a broader recalibration of red-carpet codes, where traditional décolletage is being eclipsed by bold rear-facing statements.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Margot Robbie Lead the Look

Photo of Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie chose a backless Armani design for her London premiere.

Lopez, 56, appeared at the 2025 American Music Awards in a slinky black gown that revealed a sharply defined lower back and upper-glute cutout.

She has long spoken about body confidence, previously saying: "In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like, 'Jennifer has a big butt, and it's good.'"

A fashion publicist familiar with stars' cheeky outfit plans for several upcoming awards events said: "There is absolutely a sense that A-listers are waging a super-competitive bum cleavage war this season. Stylists are aware that a dramatic back shot travels instantly online. It's about creating that viral image – the one photographers pivot for."

Margot Robbie, 35, also drew attention at the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in a backless design from Giorgio Armani's final collection.

Appearing at the event 10 months after welcoming her first child, Robbie's silhouette became a focal point of the evening.

One stylist who worked on the event said: "There was a deliberate decision to lean into strong, sculptural tailoring that framed her back. The message was confident – and it worked."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Want to Go All Out'

Split photos of Zoe Kravitz and Julia Fox
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Julia Fox both turned heads with bold looks recently, wearing a sheer-paneled gown at the Vanity Fair party and a daring cut-out outfit at the Revolve Festival.

At last year's Vanity Fair Oscar party, Zoë Kravitz, 37, opted for a gown featuring a sheer rear panel that redirected camera lenses to her behind.

Kravitz has previously defended bodily expression, declaring, "Being uncomfortable with the human body is brainwashing. It's just a body. We all got 'em."

Julia Fox, 36, embraced the new "butt cleavage" aesthetic at the 2025 Revolve Festival, wearing a dramatically cut ensemble.

Addressing criticism of her wardrobe choices, she said: "If people could see what I dress like in my day to day, it's literally like boxers, stained, dirty T-shirts, Adidas slides."

She added, "That's kind of why when I do get dressed up, I want to go all out because my real life is so unglamorous."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princess Eugenie

EXCLUSIVE: The Heartbreaking Reason Princess Eugenie Left a Seat Vacant at Wedding to Jack Brooksbank

Split photos of Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the True Mental Impact of Epstein Outrage on Ex-Prince Andrew and Shamed Sarah Ferguson

Designers Target the Viral Back Shot

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Split photos of Beyonce and Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé recently showcased figure-accentuating silhouettes, while Katy Perry turned heads in a red corseted gown with a striking lower back.

Beyoncé, 44, has also leaned into figure-accentuating silhouettes during recent appearances, reinforcing her long-standing embrace of body positivity.

Meanwhile, singer Katy Perry, 41, appeared at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards in a red corseted look featuring a dramatic lower-back reveal. The singer has said, "I don't have a Kate Moss body, but I'm very proud and happy with mine."

Television host Maya Jama, 31, showcased a similar look on social media, pairing one of her latest daring looks with a dance video that quickly amassed millions of views.

She has addressed online scrutiny directly, writing: "My weight fluctuates monthly – sometimes I'm curvier, sometimes I'm skinnier – but my body and b---- are 100% natural."

She added, "As I said before, trolls, READ IT AND WEEP."

One red-carpet strategist told us: "This isn't accidental. Designers are engineering gowns for the reverse angle because that's what trends on TikTok and Instagram. In a crowded awards field, the back of the dress has become the new front."

With nominations looming and campaigns intensifying, industry figures suggest the competition for the most talked-about silhouette – from the front and the back – is only beginning.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.