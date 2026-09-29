EXCLUSIVE: CBS 'Eyeing Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell Reunion for Ratings'

The source says the network has tried everything to change its status as the third horse in a three-horse race with the Today show and Good Morning America and Weiss believes this Dungeons vs. Dragons pairing may be the Hail Mary play that finally works.

"Chemistry doesn't mean you like each other," said the source. "Sometimes the best television happens when two people are smiling for the cameras while secretly hoping to strangle each other."

As previously reported, the two newsroom divas were shockingly reunited after seven years, following 52-year-old O'Donnell's departure for a disastrous stint as CBS Evening News anchor, and sources say the longtime top dog on the morning show is melting down over the breaking news!

"Gayle remembers exactly what it was like sharing that desk with Norah – and they aren't pleasant memories," the source said.