EXCLUSIVE: CBS 'Eyeing Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell Reunion for Ratings'
Sept. 29 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Controversial CBS News chief Bari Weiss raised eyebrows when she brought back Gayle King's bitter rival Norah O'Donnell to CBS Mornings, but insiders said she's crazy like a fox, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Bari is banking on the blood feud to bring in viewers," an insider said. "They have baggage, ego and are insane competitors – so why hide it? Release the hounds and turn on the cameras. She knows that will give people a reason to watch."
CBS Hopes Rivalry Will Boost Ratings
The source says the network has tried everything to change its status as the third horse in a three-horse race with the Today show and Good Morning America and Weiss believes this Dungeons vs. Dragons pairing may be the Hail Mary play that finally works.
"Chemistry doesn't mean you like each other," said the source. "Sometimes the best television happens when two people are smiling for the cameras while secretly hoping to strangle each other."
As previously reported, the two newsroom divas were shockingly reunited after seven years, following 52-year-old O'Donnell's departure for a disastrous stint as CBS Evening News anchor, and sources say the longtime top dog on the morning show is melting down over the breaking news!
"Gayle remembers exactly what it was like sharing that desk with Norah – and they aren't pleasant memories," the source said.
Insiders Predict Explosive On-Air Clash
"They are both enormously successful, enormously competitive – and accustomed to being the biggest personality in the room," according to a source who added: "Putting them together again is like throwing a match into a gasoline can."
Many insiders said O'Donnell's arrival was another sign of a lack of confidence in the show's queen bee, but others say Weiss' barroom brawl was a mismatch made in heaven and carefully orchestrated to give the show some Real Housewives – style drama.
CBS Banks on Drama for Ratings
"For years, Today and Good Morning America barely worried about CBS," said the insider. "Now everybody is watching. If Gayle and Norah become a powerhouse team, CBS wins. If they implode spectacularly, CBS still wins because people will tune in to watch it happen."
That may be Weiss' biggest gamble – and smartest move.
"Happy families are lovely," added the insider. "Dysfunctional families get ratings."